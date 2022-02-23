New Netflix Original Content Coming in March 2022

There may be a few days left in the month, but Netflix is already gearing up for March! On Wednesday, and as it continues to add the final titles from the February 2022 content list, Netflix unveiled its full March 2022 lineup, a lengthy roster of titles that includes a massive 68 Netflix original series, film, documentaries, specials!

Set to begin rolling out on Tuesday, March 21, the lineup of original content will kick off with an all-new true-crime docuseries, Worst Roommate Ever. The series, one of several true-crime titles headed to Netflix next month, highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates. Those not wanting to press play on true crime will have plenty of options, as March will also see the arrival of Human Resources, Netflix’s Big Mouth spinoff, as well asQueer Eye Germany and Season 5 of The Last Kingdom. Perhaps the biggest release of the month, however, will be Season 2 of Bridgerton, the streamer’s hit regency era drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in March 2022.

Coming 3/1 – 3/2

The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES

When their seemingly fearless leader self-destructs, a team of troubled superheroes must confront festering evil in the world – and in themselves.

Avail. 3/1

Worst Roommate Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.

Avail. 3/1

Against The Ice – NETFLIX FILM

Exploring Greenland’s vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition.

Avail. 3/2

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX FILM

A gutsy crew of Joseon pirates and bandits battle stormy waters, puzzling clues and militant rivals in search of royal gold lost at sea.

Avail. 3/2

Savage Rhythm – NETFLIX SERIES

The opposite worlds of two dancers in Colombia clash on and off the dance floor when their ambition to succeed leads them down a treacherous path.

Avail. 3/2.

Coming 3/3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The fate of Eternos hangs in the balance as He-Man and the heroes forge new alliances – and new destinies – to outrun evil Skeletor’s pursuit of power.

Avail. 3/3

Midnight at the Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES

At a historic Istanbul hotel, a journalist is thrust into the past and must stop a plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey.

Avail. 3/3

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Join the Kretzes as they help clients find extraordinary homes in France and beyond, then take a peek inside their world as they work and play.

Avail. 3/3

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Power Rangers band together with mighty new Dino Keys to stop more squads of Sporix beasts – and revived enemies out for revenge.

Avail. 3/3

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Elephants, lions, wolves and many more species thrive in the Kalahari Desert’s Okavango Delta, but a worsening dry season threatens its future.

Avail. 3/3

The Weekend Away – NETFLIX FILM

When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.

Avail. 3/3

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! – NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Whindersson Nunes brings his quirky impersonations and streetwise takes on different cultures to the historic stage of Teatro Amazonas.

Avail. 3/3

Coming 3/4 – 3/8

The Invisible Thread – NETFLIX FILM

A teenage son of two fathers makes a documentary about his parents but is surprised when a real-life plot twist occurs in his family.

Avail. 3/4

Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES

A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the evening.

Avail. 3/4

Making Fun – NETFLIX SERIES

Grumpy expert maker Jimmy DiResta fields kids’ ideas for delightfully pointless inventions. Then – if he’s in the mood – he and his pals build ’em.

Avail. 3/4

Meskina – NETFLIX FILM

Heartbroken, jobless and in her 30s, Leyla sets out to reinvent herself and search for happiness amid her family’s attempts to recouple her.

Avail. 3/4

Pieces of Her – NETFLIX SERIES

A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.

Avail. 3/4

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

As Alice continues to find steady success with her show, “Stars of Love,” her own star-crossed love with Davide proves to be anything but predictable.

Avail. 3/8

Autumn Girl – NETFLIX FILM

In 1960s Poland, performer Kalina Jędrusik is at the height of her popularity but must contend with a spurned official threatening to ruin her career.

Avail. 3/8

Chip and Potato: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Chip’s learning even more about the great, big world with a little help from Potato – from getting her first haircut to getting on her first airplane!

Avail. 3/8

Last One Standing – NETFLIX SERIES

They’re comedians starring in a thrilling drama, but if their jokes don’t land in the unscripted scenes, they’re off the show. Let the mayhem begin!

Avail. 3/8

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You – NETFLIX COMEDY

Taylor Tomlinson returns to Netflix with her second original comedy special Look At You. Taylor hilariously shares an intimate look at her struggles with mental health, grief, and dating. Filmed at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston, Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You premieres globally on Netflix on March 8, 2022.

Avail. 3/8

Coming 3/9 – 3/10

The Andy Warhol Diaries – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After he’s shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this docuseries, take a peek behind his persona.

Avail. 3/9

The Bombardment – NETFLIX FILM

The fates of several Copenhagen residents collide when a WWII bombing mission accidentally targets a school full of children. Based on true events.

Avail. 3/9

Byron Baes – NETFLIX SERIES

Australian influencers flock to Byron Bay for its warm, beachy beauty and cool, creative vibe. Follow these friends as they negotiate life and love.

Avail. 3/9

Queer Eye Germany – NETFLIX SERIES

Five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health and design – known as the Fab Five – dazzle a nation and transform lives in this makeover series.

Avail. 3/9

The Last Kingdom: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

A fragile peace has reigned in England for years, but Uhtred believes that trouble is just over the horizon – and events soon confirm his suspicions.

Avail. 3/9

Karma’s World: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

New challenges inspire new songs for Karma as she starts a new job, runs for school president and works to make a difference in her community.

Avail. 3/10

Kotaro Lives Alone – NETFLIX ANIME

A lonely little boy moves into a ramshackle apartment building all on his own and makes friends with the broke manga artist who lives next door.

Avail. 3/10

Love, Life & Everything in Between – NETFLIX SERIES

An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large – and relationships up close.

Avail. 3/10

Coming 3/11 – 3/15

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty drivers – some veterans, some rookies – compete in another drama-filled and adrenaline-fueled season of Formula 1 racing.

Avail. 3/11

Life After Death with Tyler Henry – NETFLIX SERIES

Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past in an intimate reality series.

Avail. 3/11

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After – NETFLIX SERIES

A couple forced to separate must find each other in another life to break a spell on their town, where no one can fall in love.

Avail. 3/11

The Adam Project – NETFLIX FILM

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

Avail. 3/11

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation – NETFLIX ANIME

Anime, live action and music by cutting-edge artist Eve – all weave together into this dreamlike sonic experience inspired by the story of Adam and Eve.

Avail. 3/15

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. – NETFLIX COMEDY

Actress, comedian, and author Catherine Cohen makes her Netflix original comedy special debut in The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. Catherine uses her musical expertise to hilariously divulge details about relationships, modern feminism and being the main character of her own life.

Avail. 3/15

Marilyn’s Eyes – NETFLIX FILM

Food brings together a creative pair at a psychiatric hospital. As they turn a fictional restaurant into reality, they must find a recipe for healing.

Avail. 3/15

Team Zenko Go – NETFLIX FAMILY

No good deed is too small for this kind kid squad! Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax go undercover to help others and squash their town’s problems in secret!

Avail. 3/15

Coming 3/16 – 3/17

Pedal to Metal – NETFLIX SERIES

After a race they drive in ends fatally, friends Kike and Noche flee to Mexico City to hide, rebuild their lives and escape danger … or at least try.

Avail. 3/16

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Chris Smith, the executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, comes BAD VEGAN: FAME. FRAUD. FUGITIVES., a wild four-part documentary series that explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the “Vegan Fugitive.” Shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis begins draining her restaurant’s funds and funneling the money to Fox after he cons her into believing he could make her dreams – from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal – a reality…but only if she continues to obey his every request without question. A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Strangis, for a Domino’s pizza. BAD VEGAN: FAME. FRAUD. FUGITIVES. takes viewers on a journey more bizarre than fiction.

Avail. 3/16

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 2005, thieves tunnel into a Fortaleza, Brazil, bank vault and steal over 160 million reais. This docuseries explores that spectacular, historic heist.

Avail. 3/16

Rescued by Ruby – NETFLIX FILM

Chasing his long-shot dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper partners with a fellow underdog: clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby.

Avail. 3/17

Soil – NETFLIX SERIES

To revamp the family business, a young entrepreneur sets up a bold yet risky plan of importing soil from Morocco to bury his community’s deceased.

Avail. 3/17

Coming 3/18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question – NETFLIX SERIES

Alessandro Cattelan searches for happiness through interviews and unique experiences alongside guests such as Sorrentino, Baggio, Elio, and Vialli.

Avail. 3/18

Animal: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

Avail. 3/18

Black Crab – NETFLIX FILM

To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a reluctant soldier embarks on a desperate mission to cross a frozen sea carrying a top-secret cargo.

Avail. 3/18

Cracow Monsters – NETFLIX SERIES

A young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity – and fight demons.

Avail. 3/18

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love – NETFLIX SERIES

Often (mis)guided by a cheeky imaginary wizard, an awkward and lonely 20-something struggles to get out of his own way in his quest for a girlfriend.

Avail. 3/18

Human Resources – NETFLIX SERIES

From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast- including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others – Human Resources is not your normal day at the office. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Avail. 3/18

Is It Cake? – NETFLIX SERIES

Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme and hosted by Mikey Day.

Avail. 3/18

Light the Night: Part 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Following the crash, the women at Light Bar continue their search for answers – but the truth is more complicated than expected.

Avail. 3/18

Standing Up – NETFLIX SERIES

In Paris, four young comedians chase their dreams of stand-up glory while juggling financial pressures, family tensions and romantic adventures.

Avail. 3/18

Top Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Dushane wants to expand his empire beyond the streets. But with a huge investment, partners abroad and family crises, more money means more problems.

Avail. 3/18

Windfall – NETFLIX FILM

A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.

Avail. 3/18

Without Saying Goodbye – NETFLIX FILM

The opposite lives of a workaholic architect and a fiery artist are upended when their chance encounter in breathtaking Peru shifts their views on life.

Avail. 3/18

Young, Famous & African – NETFLIX SERIES

This reality series follows a crew of famed, affluent stars as they work and play, flirt and feud in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Avail. 3/18

Coming 3/21 – 3/31

In Good Hands – NETFLIX FILM

Diagnosed with a terminal illness, a single mother encounters a suave bachelor as she grapples with the future of her headstrong six-year-old.

Avail. 3/21

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – NETFLIX COMEDY

In his first solo stand-up special in 24 years, Jeff Foxworthy is remembering the good old days. Before cell phones diagnosed our illnesses, were used as cameras, kept us informed 24 hours a day, and before we had to have different passwords for everything. Jeff discusses parenting (your children and your parents), texting, the joy of getting a butt dial, conversations with his wife and recalls a much simpler time (or was it?).

Avail. 3/22

The Principles of Pleasure – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sex, joy and modern science converge in this eye-opening series that celebrates the complex world of women’s pleasure – and puts old-fashioned myths to rest.

Avail. 3/22

Love Like the Falling Petals – NETFLIX FILM

An aspiring young photographer falls in love with a vibrant hairstylist. The future stretches before them – until a twist of fate changes everything.

Avail. 3/24

Bridgerton: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Duty, desire and scandal collide when viscount Anthony Bridgerton decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister.

Avail. 3/25

Transformers: BotBots – NETFLIX FAMILY

A new series in the “Transformers” universe.

Avail. 3/25

Thermae Romae Novae – NETFLIX ANIME

A proud bath architect in ancient Rome starts randomly surfacing in present-day Japan, where he’s inspired by the many bathing innovations he finds.

Avail. 3/29

Mighty Express: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY

A team of trains and their kid friends overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork in a new season!

Avail. 3/29

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike – NETFLIX COMEDY

A new stand-up comedy special from Mike Epps.

Avail. 3/29

All Hail – NETFLIX FILM

After failing to predict a destructive hail storm, a famous meteorologist flees to his hometown and soon finds himself on a journey of self-discovery.

Avail. 3/30

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When the founder of a Canadian crypto exchange unexpectedly dies in India, customers suspect there may be more to the death than meets the eye.

Avail. 3/30

Super PupZ – NETFLIX FAMILY

Four superpowered pups work as a pack to help their new kid pals – and a furry alien friend – in a cute and cuddly cosmic adventure!

Avail. 3/31