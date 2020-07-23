Netflix Cancels Upcoming Chris D'Elia Prank Show Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

✖

Netflix has scrapped plans to produce a prank show featuring comedians Chris D'Elia and Bryan Callen after sexual misconduct allegations against D'Elia surfaced last month. Several women came forward on social and in the Los Angeles Times to accuse D'Elia of acting inappropriately with them. D'Elia, who recently starred on Netflix's You as a sexual predator, denied knowingly pursuing underage women.

At the time the allegations came to light, D'Elia and Callen, who stars on ABC's The Goldbergs and Schooled, finalized a deal to star in a nonscripted prank show. Production on the show never began, and the whole project was canceled, a spokesperson for Netflix told The Los Angeles Times Thursday. A source said the show would have focused on D'Elia and Callen's friendship, with scenes of them pranking others. D'Elia's lawyer and Callen's agent have not commented on the project.

In June, a Twitter user named Simone Rossi came forward, sharing screenshots of conversations with D'Elia when she was 16. After the allegations went viral, several other women came forward with similar stories, accusing D'Elia of pursuing underage girls who went to his performances. On June 20, the Times published allegations from five women, including Rossi, who accused the comedian of pursuing them when they were underage. D'Elia, 40, denied the allegations, claiming he never "knowingly" pursued underage women.

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," D'Elia said in a statement. "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

Callen is close friends with D'Elia and discussed the allegations in the June 18 episode of his podcast, The Fighter and the Kid. He admitted knowing D'Elia was a "ladies man," but never heard of him doing anything illegal. "Right now I have to believe that, because he’s still a friend," the actor told listeners. "And it may be unpopular to say that, but I don’t know what else to say. I don’t know what else to do. I just think it’s an impossible situation and I’m just at a loss. I’m praying that what I’m hearing isn’t true." Callen also deleted all photos with D'Elia posted on his Instagram page.

D'Elia appears in other Netflix projects that remain available on the streaming platform. He had a recurring role in You as a sexual predator. Three of his stand-up specials are still available as well.