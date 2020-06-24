Clip of Chris D'Elia Learning Snapchat Messages Can Be Saved Resurfaces Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A clip of Chris De'Elia learning an inconvenient truth about how Snapchat works has resurfaced. The comedian and You star has been accused by multiple women of various sexual misconduct, including several who would have been underage at the time. Now, his guest spot on The Fighter and the Kid podcast has been cast in a new light.

The conversation involved a 15-year-old high school student who'd been sent inappropriate photos of his teacher and was eventually caught. D'Elia, clearly confused by the conversation, interrupted to ask how the allegations were able to come out in the first place. After the hosts said the boy's mother found them on his Snapchat, the comedian responded "I thought they went away." The hosts then proceeded to explain that messages on the platform can be saved via screenshotting or other means. All of which seemed like news to D'Elia, who sat there with a rather confounded look on his face.

“But hold on.... I thought snapchats went away?” 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M2b4XHPCks — briff ✨ (@BRlFFGRAFF) June 20, 2020

D'Elia has since denied the allegations against him in a statement, per TMZ. "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," D'Elia claimed. "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

Despite denying any wrongdoing, D'Elia did mention that he got "caught up in my lifestyle" and that he will do better in the future. "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

Since the allegations have been made public, an episode of Workaholics that co-stars D'Elia (as a sexual predator, incidentally) has been pulled from streaming platforms. Penn Badgely, who also stars in the Netflix series You, (where D'Elia also played a sexual predator) addressed the allegations against his co-star in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It's very disturbing."