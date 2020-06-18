Chris D'Elia's Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Everything to Know

Comedian Chris D'Elia has found himself in some hot water, as several individuals have accused him of sexual misconduct. The whole matter began on Tuesday when Twitter user Simone Rossi penned a thread in which she accused D'Elia of engaging in a flirty conversation with her while she was underage. Given that there have already been numerous updates since this matter sparked up on Tuesday, here's everything you need to know about the allegations against the comedian. On Twitter, Rossi posted several tweets that appear to showcase a conversation between herself and D'Elia dating back to 2014. Rossi, who indicated that she was 16 years old at the time, alleged that she was "being groomed by a stand-up comedian" who was twice her age. Following the release of her Twitter thread, several other individuals, some of whom chose to be anonymous, alleged that D'Elia had engaged in similar behavior with them. In regards to these claims, D'Elia denied any wrongdoing and told TMZ all of his relationships have been "both legal and consensual." While D'Elia has since denied any wrongdoing, Rossi's tweets opened up the floodgates for others to come forward with their own accusations against the You star. As a result, this issue has dominated headlines ever since the matter was first brought up on Tuesday.

Who Is Chris D'Elia? D'Elia is a comedian and actor who has appeared in a number of projects over the years including Whitney, Undateable, and The Good Doctor. He most recently had a recurring role on Netflix's You, which stars Penn Badgley.

When Did The Allegations Emerge? i still can't believe netflix cast chris d'elia as the pedophile in season to of "you" like the literal IRONY — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020 As previously stated, Rossi came forward with her accusations against D'Elia on Tuesday. On Twitter, she penned a lengthy thread that contained screenshots of an inappropriate conversation that appeared to have taken place between herself and the comedian. In her thread, Rossi indicated that she was 16 years old in 2014, which is when this conversation was said to have taken place. Rossi began her thread by writing that she felt as though it was ironic that D'Elia was cast in You given her allegations.

The Allegations imagine getting owned by a 16 year old pic.twitter.com/wKTSx6ie5S — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020 Rossi alleged that D'Elia engaged in an inappropriate conversation with her while she was underage. She claimed that the comedian asked her for a "pic" and that he asked to "make out" with her at one point. Rossi claimed that the two never met up in person because she got a boyfriend her own age. She went on to write that she came forward with these accusations over concerns that he could still be doing it (again, it should be noted that D'Elia has denied any wrongdoing on his end).

Others Accuse D'Elia Of Misconduct This is crazy bc I've literally had this sent to me about Chris Delia as well https://t.co/o05YWjIUqo pic.twitter.com/qbYQ7mIK6Z — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020 In response to Rossi's Twitter thread, others accused D'Elia of engaging in similar behavior with them, some of whom claimed that they were just younger than the actor while others claimed that they were underage at the time.

D'Elia's Response On Wednesday, D'Elia responded to these allegations. He told TMZ, "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point." D'Elia added, "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me." While he denied these accusations, D'Elia did finish his statement by expressing that he will do better in the future. He added, "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

Reactions a lot of chris delia apologists saying shit like "well actually the age of consent in georgia is 16" guys i don't know how to explain to you that it's fucking creepy to know the age of consent in all 50 states — b (@doyalikebaileys) June 17, 2020 Waith a moment... he plays a abuser in the show or I'm wrong??? — LuciferArgentina (@devilgold669) June 17, 2020 In light of these allegations, many users have flocked to Twitter to weigh in on the situation, and they didn't hold back their thoughts about the matter.