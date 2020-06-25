Chris D'Elia's Team Releases 'You' Star's Email Exchanges With Accusers

Comedian Chris D'Elia's team is coming to his defense in regards to email and message exchanges he had with several women. Recently, the You actor was accused of sexual improprieties after a number of online claims accusing him of things such as requesting nude photos, to showing his "erect penis" when not asked. After being fired from his CAA agent, his manager and a number of his works removed from networks and streaming services, his team is now trying to provide a fuller picture.

According to Page Six, an email exchange between D'Elia and a woman named Clara Scholler claims he wanted to have "naked sex" with her during their 2012 emails that she posted to Twitter. His team released one part of the email where he asked her how old she was — being 17 at the time — and she responded jokingly with, "12." Then he said, "Answerrrrr," and she wrote, "24?" However, he did request photos before asking her age and continued the conversation without getting a clear answer on her age.

Colleen Riley shared their 2014 message exchange where he asked her to "make out" followed up with another request, to which she replied, "Chris, I'm 16." However, his team revealed the part where he replied to her saying, "Oh s—. I thought you were at my [standup] show. Gotta be 18 [to get into that] at least. My bad. Bye." His team highlighted that she did not post that portion of their conversation.

One of the first women to accuse him of sexual misconduct is Simone Rossi. She initially told the LA Times he asked her to "make out" and to send him a photo of herself. She also wrote on Twitter, "Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand-up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend of ur own age," adding, "He was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f— chris d'elia." His team then released an email from October 2019 where Rossi allegedly wrote him, "I'm 21 now and [down to f—]." His reps say that he did not respond to her.

In the same Times story, another woman named Laura Vitarelli — who was also underage at the time — accused him of inviting her and a friend to an afterparty following one of his shows in New York City. When the girls arrived, there didn't appear to be any sort of party. When they finally wanted to leave, "as they started to gather their things, both women say, he pulled down his sweatpants, pulled out his erect penis and asked: 'Are you sure about that?"

However, after the initial allegations, the comedian did tell TMZ, "I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point." He continued with, "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me." He also added that he's "truly sorry" and that "I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault."