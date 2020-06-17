Chris D'Elia, 'You' Star and Comedian, Facing Numerous Sexual Misconduct and Grooming Allegations on Twitter
Comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of sexual misconduct on Twitter. On Tuesday, user Simone Rossi, who goes by the screen name @girlpowertbh, tweeted out a series of screenshots depicting a conversation between herself and someone who appears to be D'Elia.
The conversation itself indicates to be from 2014, where the You star appears to be requesting "a pic" from Rossi. While the sender's name is blocked out in the pair of images, it appears to read D'Elia's name, in part. In a follow-up tweet, Rossi, who indicated that she was 16 at the time, wrote that she was "being groomed by a stand-up comedian" who was twice her age. She also claims that the two never met up and she had gotten a boyfriend her own age. Rossi then goes on to more specifics about their alleged interactions, where she later mentions the comedian by name.
In more follow-up tweets, Rossi also claims that the comedian used his age to his advantage, and while she was embarrassed about it, she thought it was "a funny story to tell at parties." However, she said she decided to speak out over concerns that he could still be doing it, before calling out Netflix for casting him in You. In the wake of Rossi's tweets going viral, a handful of others made similar allegations, many of which were done anonymously.
imagine getting owned by a 16 year old pic.twitter.com/wKTSx6ie5S— simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020
imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age pic.twitter.com/xq7XDrat8i— simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020
This is crazy bc I’ve literally had this sent to me about Chris Delia as well https://t.co/o05YWjIUqo pic.twitter.com/qbYQ7mIK6Z— SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020
When I was a brand new comic, one of Delia's best friends warned me to never send Chris nudes bc he made them into memes and showed to other male comics at shows. Looks like some of those memes were probably of underage girls. No wonder I don't miss comedy yet. https://t.co/G8vTtEc3d3— Emma Arnold (@iamaroadtrip) June 17, 2020
Aaaand they’re rolling in pic.twitter.com/CkBpZ0hkhV— SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020
fuck you @chrisdelia. you solicited nudes from minors while u were in vancouver and tried to fuck my friend when we were 16, and when i called u out on twitter you told her you’d ruin her life if i didn’t delete it. absolute pedophile scumbag— meg (@badhandjob) June 17, 2020
although i’ve been publicly saying it for years, FUCK Chris D’elia. he solicited nudes off of me when i was 17 years old and constantly messaged me whenever he was touring vancouver and asked me to come backstage to his shows.— goblin (@michaelacoletta) June 17, 2020
Geez this one includes blackmail pic.twitter.com/9YFszaIQY4— SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020
Two more- one 16 one 19, all teenagers pic.twitter.com/t0JjRKapD9— SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020
Years ago, on TV, Chris Delia told me I was a “fucking weirdo.”
I now know it’s because my fiancé is the same age as me.— Alex Hooper (@HooperHairPuff) June 17, 2020