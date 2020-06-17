Chris D'Elia, 'You' Star and Comedian, Facing Numerous Sexual Misconduct and Grooming Allegations on Twitter

Comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of sexual misconduct on Twitter. On Tuesday, user Simone Rossi, who goes by the screen name @girlpowertbh, tweeted out a series of screenshots depicting a conversation between herself and someone who appears to be D'Elia.

The conversation itself indicates to be from 2014, where the You star appears to be requesting "a pic" from Rossi. While the sender's name is blocked out in the pair of images, it appears to read D'Elia's name, in part. In a follow-up tweet, Rossi, who indicated that she was 16 at the time, wrote that she was "being groomed by a stand-up comedian" who was twice her age. She also claims that the two never met up and she had gotten a boyfriend her own age. Rossi then goes on to more specifics about their alleged interactions, where she later mentions the comedian by name.

In more follow-up tweets, Rossi also claims that the comedian used his age to his advantage, and while she was embarrassed about it, she thought it was "a funny story to tell at parties." However, she said she decided to speak out over concerns that he could still be doing it, before calling out Netflix for casting him in You. In the wake of Rossi's tweets going viral, a handful of others made similar allegations, many of which were done anonymously.