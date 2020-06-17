Chris D'Elia's Dismissal of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Sparks Heated Reactions
Chris D'Elia brushed off sexual misconduct allegations against him on Wednesday, and Twitter is not pleased. The comedian was accused by several women of preying on them when they were underage, but he told TMZ that he never did so on purpose. The response drew even more backlash down on the comedian, who remained a trending topic on Twitter about 24 hours later.
D'Elia told TMZ that he got "caught up in my lifestyle," but insisted that he never did anything wrong. He told the outlet: "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me." Much of the response to this statement on Twitter was still hostile towards D'Elia.
D'Elia is facing accusations from women all over North America who say that he went out of his way to prey on them when they were underage. This included manipulative behavior, soliciting nude photos via text and sometimes inviting them to parties and to his hotel rooms.
This of a process broadly referred to as "grooming" by many victims. They describe how D'Elia weaponized his own perceived status as an entertainer, using it to the greatest effect on women who were young and impressionable. Many of them hoped that meeting him would help them get a leg up in the entertainment industry as well, and they felt betrayed when they realized he was after something else.
Few, if any of D'Elia's critics seemed swayed by his statement on Wednesday. Here's a look at how Twitter is processing the comedian's comeback.
'OK, Groomer'
Okay, groomer.— walking in the snow (@SeventyFifth) June 17, 2020
Inconsistent
How does this response of his make any sense? He says he didn’t do anything wrong but is sitting around thinking about it and sorry? Get your story straight, dude.— CHOOSE HUMANITY 👑🌞🕊🌹 (@MB_LMMOG) June 17, 2020
'You' Character
Waith a moment... he plays a abuser in the show or I'm wrong???— LuciferArgentina (@devilgold669) June 17, 2020
Legal Gray Area
Many were age of consent since that’s different in different states, but it’s more so an accusation of being a general creep rather than doing something “illegal”.— ☾ I Z ☆ ⋆ (@izzynski) June 17, 2020
ah yes the police, known for how well they solve crimes!— Jess ☞ Black Lives Matter (@fartsock) June 17, 2020
a lot of chris delia apologists saying shit like "well actually the age of consent in georgia is 16" guys i don't know how to explain to you that it's fucking creepy to know the age of consent in all 50 states— b (@doyalikebaileys) June 17, 2020
Canceled?
No way. Louie came back and he legit flogged his log at ppl. Chris will be fine.— G Morelli (@GianniMorelli2) June 17, 2020
Watching
June 17, 2020
Speculation
Chris Delia will make a statement on his podcast in a week like “welp Ive been cancelled! yup babies you heard it right, IM CANCELLED NOW! They cancelled me! For liking chicks, you guys KNOW how daddy rolls he loves suckin and fuckin! but man FUCK this whole cancel culture bs..”— kendra (@kendraaaleighh) June 17, 2020
*Chris Delia voice* I’m a pedophile? really dude? REALLY dude? IM a PEDOPHILE? Ahkay brah. Y’got me brah. y’got me brah. S’okay brah. Y’got me brah. I am a pedophile. Y’got me. I have sex with children. S’okay brah. M’kay? That m’kay with you? I email teenagers and ask them to fu— Tim (@tim274805) June 17, 2020