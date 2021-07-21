Everything New Coming to Netflix in August 2021
As summer stretches on, Netflix is only getting hotter. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows in August 2021. Some titles will drop on August 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
A few fan-favorite movies — like Catch Me If You Can, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Pineapple Express and Seabiscuit — and TV series — like 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights — are making their way to Netflix in August. As far as new original Netflix content to check out, the streaming service is launching two brand-new documentaries that will surely be in the zeitgeist soon: UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner and Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's leaving Netflix in August. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August.
COMING 8/1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
COMING 8/3 - 8/10
Avail. 8/3/21:
Pray Away -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/4/21:
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Control Z: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Cooking With Paris -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/6/21:
Hit & Run -- NETFLIX SERIES
Navarasa -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Swarm -- NETFLIX FILM
Vivo -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/8/21:
Quartet
Avail. 8/9/21:
SHAMAN KING -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/10/21:
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
UNTOLD -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new films weekly)
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace - August 10
COMING 8/11 - 8/18
Avail. 8/11/21:
Bake Squad -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Kissing Booth 3 -- NETFLIX FILM
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/12/21:
AlRawabi School for Girls -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lokillo: Nothing's the Same -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/13/21:
Beckett -- NETFLIX FILM
Brand New Cherry Flavor -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Gone for Good -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom -- NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/15/21:
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
Avail. 8/16/21:
Walk of Shame
Avail. 8/17/21:
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/18/21:
The Defeated -- NETFLIX SERIES
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Out of my league -- NETFLIX FILM
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student -- NETFLIX FILM
COMING 8/19 - 8/25
Avail. 8/19/21:
Like Crazy
Avail. 8/20/21:
The Chair -- NETFLIX SERIES
Everything Will Be Fine -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Loud House Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Girl -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/23/21:
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/24/21:
Oggy Oggy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/25/21:
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Clickbait -- NETFLIX SERIES
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Motel Makeover -- NETFLIX SERIES
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes -- NETFLIX SERIES
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
COMING 8/26 - 8/31
Avail. 8/26/21:
EDENS ZERO -- NETFLIX ANIME
Family Reunion: Part 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/27/21:
He's All That -- NETFLIX FILM
I Heart Arlo -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Titletown High -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/28/21:
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/31/21:
Sparking Joy -- NETFLIX SERIES
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties - -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING SOON:
Comedy Premium League -- NETFLIX SERIES
D.P. -- NETFLIX SERIES
NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
While you're waiting for the August Netflix release, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Fear Street (Parts 1-3): Netflix's trilogy of the classic R.L. Stine books is taking book adaptations in a whole new direction. The three feature-length movies will be released in quick succession throughout the course of July and will jump through time with the first movie set in 1994, the second in 1978 and the third in 1666.
Fear Street Part 1: 1994: After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.
Free Street Part 1: 1994 is available to stream on July 2.
-
Fear Street Part 2: 1978: In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is available to stream starting July 9.
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666: Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town's future. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 is available to stream July 16.
'I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON' - SEASON 2
The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations.
Season 2 of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is available to stream on Netflix starting July 6.
'VIRGIN RIVER' - SEASON 3
Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more. Season 2 of Virgin River ended with a literal bang, and it looks like the upcoming third season will continue the cozy drama and relationship twists and turns. In a trailer released for Season 3, fans learned that Jack survived his gunshot wound. Not only that, but it seems like he and Mel are finally together and it looks like things are getting pretty steamy between the two.
Season 3 of Virgin River is available to stream on Netflix starting July 9.
'HEIST'
From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off.
A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport... and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Using dynamic reenactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, directors Derek Doneen (The Price of Free), Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers), and Nick Frew (We Are the Champions) each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes.
Heist is available to stream July 14.
'OUTER BANKS' - SEASON 2
The Pogues are back for Season 2 of Outer Banks, which tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures. A teaser released in June features footage of the Pogues holding a mini funeral for John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline), thinking the two are dead. In actuality, they survived the tropical storm that sunk their boat and were rescued by a tanker on its way to the Bahamas. That happens to be the same place that Sarah's evil father, Ward (Charles Esten), who framed John B for murder, stashed his gold, and John B and Sarah are now on the run. Meanwhile, the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) are rapidly escalating at home.
Outer Banks Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix starting July 30.