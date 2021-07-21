Everything New Coming to Netflix in August 2021

As summer stretches on, Netflix is only getting hotter. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows in August 2021. Some titles will drop on August 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. A few fan-favorite movies — like Catch Me If You Can, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Pineapple Express and Seabiscuit — and TV series — like 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights — are making their way to Netflix in August. As far as new original Netflix content to check out, the streaming service is launching two brand-new documentaries that will surely be in the zeitgeist soon: UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner and Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's leaving Netflix in August. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August.

COMING 8/1 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7 Beethoven Beethoven's 2nd Beowulf Catch Me If You Can Darwin's Game Deep Blue Sea The Edge of Seventeen Ferris Bueller's Day Off Five Feet Apart Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5 Good Luck Chuck The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6 Inception The Lincoln Lawyer The Losers The Machinist Magnolia Major Payne My Girl My Girl 2 The Net The Original Kings of Comedy Pineapple Express Poms Seabiscuit Space Cowboys Team America: World Police

COMING 8/3 - 8/10 Avail. 8/3/21: Pray Away -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/4/21: Aftermath American Masters: Inventing David Geffen Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Control Z: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Cooking With Paris -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/6/21: Hit & Run -- NETFLIX SERIES Navarasa -- NETFLIX SERIES The Swarm -- NETFLIX FILM Vivo -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/8/21: Quartet Avail. 8/9/21: SHAMAN KING -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 8/10/21: Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL UNTOLD -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new films weekly) UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace - August 10

COMING 8/11 - 8/18 Avail. 8/11/21: Bake Squad -- NETFLIX SERIES The Kissing Booth 3 -- NETFLIX FILM La diosa del asfalto Misha and the Wolves -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/12/21: AlRawabi School for Girls -- NETFLIX SERIES Lokillo: Nothing's the Same -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 8/13/21: Beckett -- NETFLIX FILM Brand New Cherry Flavor -- NETFLIX SERIES Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific -- NETFLIX FAMILY Gone for Good -- NETFLIX SERIES The Kingdom -- NETFLIX SERIES Valeria: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/15/21: Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4 Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1 Winx Club: Season 6 Avail. 8/16/21: Walk of Shame Avail. 8/17/21: Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/18/21: The Defeated -- NETFLIX SERIES Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Out of my league -- NETFLIX FILM The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 8/19 - 8/25 Avail. 8/19/21: Like Crazy Avail. 8/20/21: The Chair -- NETFLIX SERIES Everything Will Be Fine -- NETFLIX SERIES The Loud House Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY Sweet Girl -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/23/21: The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 8/24/21: Oggy Oggy -- NETFLIX FAMILY UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/25/21: Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Clickbait -- NETFLIX SERIES John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Motel Makeover -- NETFLIX SERIES The November Man The Old Ways Open Your Eyes -- NETFLIX SERIES Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes -- NETFLIX SERIES Rainbow High: Part 2 Really Love The River Runner Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4 The Water Man

COMING 8/26 - 8/31 Avail. 8/26/21: EDENS ZERO -- NETFLIX ANIME Family Reunion: Part 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 8/27/21: He's All That -- NETFLIX FILM I Heart Arlo -- NETFLIX FAMILY Titletown High -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/28/21: Bread Barbershop: Season 2 Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/31/21: Sparking Joy -- NETFLIX SERIES UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties - -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY COMING SOON: Comedy Premium League -- NETFLIX SERIES D.P. -- NETFLIX SERIES

NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: While you're waiting for the August Netflix release, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Fear Street (Parts 1-3): Netflix's trilogy of the classic R.L. Stine books is taking book adaptations in a whole new direction. The three feature-length movies will be released in quick succession throughout the course of July and will jump through time with the first movie set in 1994, the second in 1978 and the third in 1666. Fear Street Part 1: 1994: After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside. Free Street Part 1: 1994 is available to stream on July 2.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978: In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is available to stream starting July 9.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666: Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town's future. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 is available to stream July 16.

'I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON' - SEASON 2 (Photo: Netflix) The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations. Season 2 of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is available to stream on Netflix starting July 6.

'VIRGIN RIVER' - SEASON 3 (Photo: Netflix) Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more. Season 2 of Virgin River ended with a literal bang, and it looks like the upcoming third season will continue the cozy drama and relationship twists and turns. In a trailer released for Season 3, fans learned that Jack survived his gunshot wound. Not only that, but it seems like he and Mel are finally together and it looks like things are getting pretty steamy between the two. Season 3 of Virgin River is available to stream on Netflix starting July 9.

'HEIST' (Photo: Netflix) From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021's Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off. A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport... and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Using dynamic reenactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean's Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, directors Derek Doneen (The Price of Free), Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers), and Nick Frew (We Are the Champions) each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes. Heist is available to stream July 14.