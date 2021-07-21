Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2021

As August creeps closer, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles will be leaving the streaming giant come August 2021, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies — like The Big Lebowski, Superbad and The Ring — are leaving Netflix in August, as are a few TV series, including Jericho. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in August, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 8/1 - 8/30 Leaving 8/1/21: American Assassin Leaving 8/4/21: #cats_the_mewvie Leaving 8/7/21: The Promise Leaving 8/9/21: El Cartel: Season 1 El Cartel 2: Season Nightcrawler Leaving 8/12/21: Safety Not Guaranteed Scary Movie 5 Leaving 8/14/21: Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2 Leaving 8/15/21: Jericho: Seasons 1-2 Wish I Was Here Leaving 8/20/21: Kill the Irishman Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom The Founder Leaving 8/22/21: 1BR Leaving 8/26/21: The Angry Birds Movie 2 Leaving 8/27/21: A Princess for Christmas Leaving 8/29/21: Strange but True Leaving 8/30/21: Casino Royale The Eichmann Show Full Out Quantum of Solace Stranger than Fiction prevnext

LEAVING 8/31 Adrift Angel Eyes The Big Lebowski Chinatown The Departed Election The Girl Next Door Hey Arnold! The Movie Hot Rod Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) Love Actually Love Happens The Manchurian Candidate Monsters vs. Aliens The Muppets Muppets Most Wanted Nacho Libre Moon Kingdom Pootie Tang The Prince & Me Resident Evil: Afterlife Resident Evil: Extinction The Ring Road to Perdition The Social Network Superbad The Time Traveler's Wife prevnext

'VIRGIN RIVER' - SEASON 3 NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Is one of your favorites on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge, including new original movies every single week in 2021. Here's what we think you should stream this month. (Photo: Netflix) Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups, and more. Season 2 of Virgin River ended with a literal bang, and it looks like the upcoming third season will continue the cozy drama and relationship twists and turns. In a trailer released for Season 3, fans learned that Jack survived his gunshot wound. Not only that, but it seems like he and Mel are finally together and it looks like things are getting pretty steamy between the two. Season 3 of Virgin River is available to stream on Netflix starting July 9. prevnext

'FEAR STREET' - PARTS 1-3 (Photo: Netflix) Netflix's trilogy of the classic R.L. Stine books is taking book adaptations in a whole new direction. The three feature-length Fear Street movies will be released in quick succession throughout the course of July and will jump through time with the first movie set in 1994, the second in 1978 and the third in 1666. Fear Street Part 1: 1994: After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.

Free Street Part 1: 1994 is available to stream on July 2.

After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside. Free Street Part 1: 1994 is available to stream on July 2. Fear Street Part 2: 1978: In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is available to stream starting July 9.

In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is available to stream starting July 9. Fear Street Part 3: 1666: Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town's future. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 is available to stream on July 16. prevnext

'I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON: SEASON 2 (Photo: Netflix) The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations. Season 2 of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is available to stream on Netflix starting July 6. prevnext

'HEIST' (Photo: Netflix) From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off. A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport... and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Using dynamic reenactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, directors Derek Doneen (The Price of Free), Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers), and Nick Frew (We Are the Champions) each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes. Heist is available to stream on July 14. prevnext