Disney created excitement among streaming fans on Thursday during an event known as the Disney Investor Day. The company outlined plans for several years' worth of content, including the Mighty Ducks reboot TV series. Disney unveiled a teaser trailer for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and showed off Emilio Estevez in his role as Coach Gordon Bombay.

The short clip started with Estevez talking about returning to the franchise that spawned three separate films. "When you tell somebody you are working on the 'Mighty Ducks' reboot, it needs no further introduction," Estevez said. The trailer then provided the first look at the storyline, Lauren Graham's character and how Estevez will make his return to the franchise. Graham's son in the series loses his spot on the Ducks, prompting her to create a new team for other banished players.

As the trailer revealed, Bombay is not the coach of the Mighty Ducks youth hockey team, one that has accounted for a large number of championships. Instead, he is sequestered inside a dimly-lit skating rink. Bombay is not entirely excited about the idea of returning to coach hockey — although he does ultimately partner with Graham and her character's son.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!" Estevez said in a statement in February after revealing that he was back for the reboot series "After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."

Disney did not reveal a release date for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers during the investor day, but it still created excitement for the series with the teaser trailer. Now fans will continue to wonder when they can watch Graham and Bombay partner for hockey success from the comfort of their own homes.

In addition to dropping a trailer for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Disney also unveiled some upcoming sports-centric projects. The company revealed that there will be a series of biopics centered on prominent athletes. Chris Paul will be the subject of one while Giannis Antetokounmpo will headline another. One project will also put an emphasis on Keanon Lowe, the Oregon football coach who prevented a school shooting.