‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Emilio Estevez Officially Returns for Disney+ Reboot Series

After more than two decades off the rink, Emilio Estevez is officially returning for Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks reboot. Estevez is slated to reprise his role of Gordon Bombay, TV Line confirmed Thursday. The actor will also take on a role behind the camera, serving as executive producer.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!” Estevez said in a statement. “After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

News of Estevez’s return comes just a day after it had been reported that he was set to reprise his iconic role in the upcoming reboot. At the time, it had been reported talks to bring him back were still ongoing and nothing had yet been confirmed.

Estevez will join a cast that already includes Lauren Graham, who is set to portray Alex, the team’s new coach, Brady Noon, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins, and De’Jon Watts.

Originally released in 1992 and focused on an upstart youth hockey team, The Mighty Ducks reboot will be set in present-day Minnesota. A far cry from the scrappy underdog team they once were, the Mighty Ducks are now a formidable powerhouse of a team, though they will be facing up against a brand new challenge. After being cut from the team, 12-year-old Evan (Noon) and his mom (Graham) set out to create a team of their own to rival the cut-throat culture of youth sports.

Steve Brill, the writer of The Mighty Ducks and its two sequels, will serve as co-creator and executive producer of the series alongside co-creators Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, who also serve as showrunners. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing.

Although the reboot does not yet have a premiere date, it is scheduled to debut sometime later this year. The series was slated to start production in Vancouver this month.