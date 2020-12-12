Disney Reveals New Release Dates for Dozens of Movies and Shows, Starting in 2021

Disney absolutely thrilled movie and TV fans on Thursday when it unveiled plans for years worth of content. In what was dubbed Disney Investor Day, the company laid out its plans for films, TV shows and more from its various arms for its shareholders and the general public. Along the way, executives updated release dates for countless projects, including some theatrical release date shifts. Disney's 2021 and 2022 movie slate is filled with flicks from Marvel, Disney Animation, Pixar and 20 Century Studios. After its latest shift, it's relatively safe to say release dates are fairly locked in, give or take any further production or economic setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Even if things shift around, fans have a relatively close idea of when they'll be seeing the House of Mouse' slate of huge titles. Scroll through to see the major theatrical shifts for 2021 and 2022, as well as every single movie and TV show that Disney confirmed is still on the way.

'Raya and the Last Dragon' (March 5, 2021)

'Death on the Nile' (Sept. 17, 2021)

'Encanto' (Nov. 24, 2021) This Fall, Walt Disney Animation Studios' all-new film Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith, and music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/bdxag3SzPv — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

'Thor: Love and Thunder' (May 6, 2022) (Photo: Disney, Marvel Entertainment)

'Turning Red' (March 11, 2022) Director of the Academy Award-winning short Bao, Domee Shi, brings us Turning Red. Meet Mei: she experiences the awkwardness of being a teenager, with an added twist: when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda. Turning Red comes to theaters March 11, 2022 pic.twitter.com/2s5NgzqBHP — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

'Black Panther 2' (July 8, 2022) (Photo: Disney, Marvel Entertainment)

'Lightyear' (June 17, 2022) Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to "infinity and beyond" with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

'Captain Marvel 2' (Nov. 11, 2022) (Photo: Disney, Marvel Entertainment)

Other Movies Soul (Dec. 25, 2020)

Flora and Ulysses (Feb. 19, 2021)

Black Widow (May 7, 2021)

Luca (June 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9, 2021)

Jungle Cruise (July 2021)

Eternals (Nov. 5, 2021)

Untitled animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie (2021)

Untitled animated Night at the Museum movie (2021) Untitled 20th Century Studios movie (Feb. 11, 2022)

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

Indiana Jones 5 (July 2022)

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (2022)

Three Men and a Baby (2022) prevnext

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (No Release Date)

Antlers (No Release Date)

Blade (No Release Date)

Children of Blood & Bone (No Release Date)

Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (No Release Date)

Untitled Chris Paul biopic (No Release Date)

Cousteau (No Release Date)

Disenchanted (No Release Date)

Fantastic Four (No Release Date) Untitled Giannis Antetokounmpo biopic (No Release Date)

Hocus Pocus 2 (No Release Date)

Untitled Keanon Lowe biopic (No Release Date)

Untitled The Lion King prequel (No Release Date)

The Little Mermaid (No Release Date)

Peter Pan & Wendy (No Release Date)

Pinocchio (No Release Date)

Sister Act 3 (No Release Date)

Untitled Star Wars film directed by Taika Waititi (No Release Date) prevnext

Shows WandaVision (Jan. 15, 2021)

Pixar Popcorn (January 2021)

Stephen A. Smith's ESPN+ Show (January 2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19, 2021)

Loki (May 2021)

What If…? (Summer 2021)

Dug Days (Fall 2021)

Peyton's Places Season 3 (Fall 2021)

Ms. Marvel (Late 2021)

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 (2021)

Untitled nine-part Tom Brady docuseries (2021) Untitled Lightning McQueen and Mater series (Fall 2022)

Baymax! (2022)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

Iwájú (2022)

Tiana (2022)

Willow (2022)

Zootopia+ (2022)

Win or Lose (Fall 2023)

Moana (2023) Alien (No Release Date)

America the Beautiful (No Release Date)

American Horror Stories (No Release Date)

American Horror Story Season 10 (No Release Date)

Archer Season 12 (No Release Date)

Armor Wars (No Release Date)

Atlanta Season 3 (No Release Date)

Better Things Season 5 (No Release Date)

Big Shot (No Release Date)

Dave Season 2 (No Release Date)

Dopesick (No Release Date)

The Dropout (No Release Date)

Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr. (No Release Date)

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 (No Release Date)