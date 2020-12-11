'Safety' Now Streaming on Disney+

✖

A new football movie is now available on Disney+. Safety was released today and tells the story of Ray McElrathbey, a Clemson football player who takes in his 11-year old brother Fahmarr as their mother struggles with drug addiction. The true story earned national attention as McElrathbey took care of his brother while attending classes and being on the football team.

"I actually didn't know anything," Jay Reeves said, who plays McElrathbey when asked if he knew anything about the story. Going into it, I started my research as soon as I got the material. So, watching the YouTube videos, and then also I followed Ray before I even got the role. I followed him on Instagram just to get a little bit ahead. I really didn't know anything about it. I just dove in headfirst and got to know this fantastic story."

So far, Safety has gotten strong reviews, scoring 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. McElrathbey was heavily involved with the film and was happy with the entire process. "It's a wonderful experience more so than anything," McElrathbey said. "It was something I've been praying for, one would say. I'm blessed and excited to have the opportunity to be here with all the people that are assembled to make this cast and crew to be part of my life forever in the future. This is something I never thought of."

Safety also stars Corinne Foxx, the daughter of Jamie Foxx. She plays Kaycee, McElrathbey's love interest, and had some interesting things to say about her character. "The interesting part about my character Kaycee is she's one of the characters that's actually not based on a specific person," Corinne Foxx said. "I remember asking Ray, 'Hey, who is the real Kaycee?' And he goes, 'There as a lot of girls that are going to think they're Kaycee.'"

Safety is directed by Reginald Hudlin, who is known for being the President of BET from 2005-2008 and directing House Party and Boomerang. During the press junket, Hudlin talked about directing his first football movie. "There's so many great sports movies going back to Brian's Song and Remember the Titans and Friday Night Lights," Hudlin said. "If you know if you do it well, you can really resonate with the audiences."