Matthew Gray Gubler Makes ‘Criminal Minds’ Return Official

Dr. Spencer Reid is returning to the BAU. After Matthew Gray Gubler’s absence from the first two seasons of Criminal Minds: Evolution, the actor will be reprising his fan-favorite role from Criminal Minds for a Season 3 episode of the Paramount+ revival, according to Deadline. The series has occasionally explained Spencer’s absence as him being away on a special assignment, along with Daniel Henney’s Matt Simmons.

Gubler starred on Criminal Minds for the drama’s initial entire 15-season run. His appearance on Evolution has been long-awaited and long-wanted by many, but due to scheduling, MGG has been unable to appear, even just briefly. Ahead of the overall 17th season of Criminal Minds in May, showrunner Erica Messer shared that bringing back Gubler “never worked out” and blamed the strikes for it not happening for the latest season. She noted that they love him, and he loves them, “It’s just we’ve got to find a time to make it work.”

As for how Spencer will be making his grand return, details are being kept under wraps. It also sounds like he will just be in one episode, so it’s possible whatever case the team is working will could involve whatever Spencer is working on, which would be a good excuse to bring him back to the BAU for a brief period of time. However that happens, it will be fun to see Spencer once again, and him seeing the rest of his teammates will be just as fun. Gubler is still close to much of the cast and even reunited with Joe Mantegna last year.

News of Matthew Gray Gubler’s appearance on Criminal Minds: Evolution comes as a surprise after he landed a CBS pilot, leading many to believe there would be no way that Dr. Spencer Reid would be making a return in the near future. His new pilot, Einstein, will see him starring as the great-grandson of Albert Einstein, working as a professor at Princeton University and also working with the police.

A premiere date for the upcoming third season of Criminal Minds: Evolution and overall 18th season of Criminal Minds has not been revealed. Paramount+ renewed the revival for Season 3 ahead of Season 2 in June. It’s likely more information on the new season will be announced in the coming months, but fans now have something more to look forward to with Gubler’s much-anticipated return.