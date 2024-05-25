'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Updates Matthew Gray Gubler's Potential Return

Criminal Minds: Evolution is almost back for Season 2, and showrunner Erica Messer has an update on Matthew Gray Gubler's potential return. The actor was absent from Season 1 of the revival as Dr. Spencer Reid due to scheduling issues but previously expressed interest in returning if he was able to. Fans have been holding out hope that things will finally work out for the upcoming season, especially after photos of Reid's desk nameplate were circulating around online, but unfortunately, it seems like it's only a dream.

"It never worked out for Season 16 and then Season 17, maybe it could have worked out, and then the strikes happened and then it hasn't worked out for Season 17," Messer told TV Insider. "But we love him. He loves us. It's not any of that. It's just we've got to find a time to make it work." In addition, Messer says she's keeping "that desk there, and I'm keeping that nameplate there. It's always staying there as far as I'm concerned. So that's why you saw it. You'll see it throughout the show. It's like, there's his desk."

With the absences of Reid and Daniel Henney's Matt Simmons, Season 1 explained that the two agents were on a special assignment and didn't precisely say where or for how long. It makes sense that since Reid hasn't quit the BAU that, his desk is still where it should be, along with his things, no matter how much time has passed. It's certainly a disappointment that it's now two seasons in a row that Gubler hasn't been able to make it, but at least fans know now rather than waiting to see every week if he shows up out of the blue.

At the very least, hopefully there will be some kind of update on Reid and Simmons' assignment or some type of name drop. Of course, there will still be a lot to look forward to come June 6 with Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2. It has surely been a long time coming due to the strikes, and just from the looks of photos from Evolution and the trailer, it's going to be a season you won't want to miss out on. The first two episodes drop on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+, with new episodes premiering weekly on the streamer.