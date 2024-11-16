Major ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 Update on Release Date, Production Start

Nobody Wants This Season 1 was a big hit on Netflix, but now wants just have one question: When is Season 2 coming out? We now have a big update on the release date front, courtesy of star Adam Brody, who plays lead character Noah Roklov.

“Hopefully, it (the wait) won’t be so bad,” Brody told Variety. “We’re shoot in February and hopefully they’ll have it out by September next year.”

While late summer or early fall isn’t as soon as fans hoped, it’s fairly standard for the streaming age. (At least it won’t take as long as long-on-hiatus streaming shows Stranger Things and Severance.) This can even be seen as speedy, given the creative shake-ups going on behind the scenes.

“We’ve added some delicious people to the mix, [new showrunners] Jenny Connor and Bruce Eric Kaplan, which is very exciting,” Brody’s co-star Kristen Bell told the outlet. “Nothing has been completely decided yet, but the writers have been in it for about a month. The season is roughly boarded out and I’m very happy.”

About Nobody Wants This on Netflix

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’.

Netflix’s Nobody Wants This tells the story of an unlikely romance between a rabbi (Brody) and a relationship podcaster (Bell). As the pair try and figure out how their romance could work and how to overcome their cultural differences, their families do whatever they can to disrupt their happiness. Other cast members include Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn, Timothy Simons and Tovah Feldshuh.