‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Teaser Released

Netflix is finally heading back to the Upside Down. On Wednesday, more than two years after Season 4 wrapped, Netflix released the first Stranger Things Season 5 teaser, confirming a 2025 release date, a time jump, and episode titles.

Released in celebration of Stranger Things Day (aka the annual day marking the Will Byers’ disappearance in Hawkins, Indiana), the minute-long video confirmed that Season 5, the final installment of the Duffer Brothers’ hit series, will return in 2025, though a premiere month was not revealed. When the show does return, it will pick up more than a year after the events of season 4, which began in March 1986, and be will set in the fall of 1987, when “one last adventure begins.”

Although the video didn’t show a glimpse at any scenes from the upcoming scene or the cast in action, it did confirm episode titles for the eight-episode season. The Season 5 episodes are titled: “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing Of…,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape from Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and the series finale, “The Rightside Up.” Further details of the episodes weren’t revealed, but “The Turnbow Trap,” directed by The Walking Dead creator Frank Darabont, refers to a real estate company (Turnbow Land Development & Realty) that was seen in on a billboard in the Upside Down. “Shock Jock,” meanwhile, refers to a radio station.

Stranger Things Season 5 features a returning cast that includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gilman, Priah Ferguson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, and Amybeth McNulty. They will be joined by Season 5 newcomers Linda Hamilton, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016 and quickly became one of the streamer’s most successful shows. To date, the series has won more than 70 awards worldwide, and has been nominated for over 230 awards. The Duffer Bros. announced in February 2022 that Season 5 would be the last, writing in a message to fans, “seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but – as you’ll see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale.”

Stranger Things Season 5 is set to premiere next year. The first four seasons are streaming on Netflix.