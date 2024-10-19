Netflix might not have realized it, but one of the main stars if Nobody Wants This was expecting during the shoot. Justine Lupe, who plays Morgan on the series, recently dished on some behind the scenes details via Instagram, noting she found out she was pregnant while shooting.

“This show carried me through my first 5+ months of pregnancy with so much warmth,” Lupe wrote. “Having a fully pregnant showrunner in Erin Foster, a relentless champion for motherhood in Kristen Bell, a DP in Adrian Peng Correia who knows how to work the s— out of camera to make me look, well, not pregnant, and a cast and crew who supported me from the moment my Gucci skirt ripped open in both the front and backsides on set at 2am when they had no idea I was pregnant and thought I was just rapidly falling apart… I had so much fun with this show and with Morgan in particular. I hope you have fun with it too!”

Lupe, who is also known for her work on Succession, also took to Instagram again to clarify some speculation about her pregnancy during production. She emphasized how supported she felt by those on-set and the team at Netflix.

“Wanted to just make clear, because my words have (I’m sure with good intention) been cut up and rearranged into a misleading story a few times now- I want to clarify that the cast and crew did know I was pregnant as soon as it was safe to share,” Lupe wrote. “As women who have carried a baby know, there is a higher risk of miscarriage in the first few months of pregnancy so it’s emotionally risky to share too early. I only care to make this clear because EVERY single person on this set made sure I was cozy and taken care of.

“[Kristen] ran around her living room in a sheet mask screaming in celebration when she found out and vowed to make this experience as cushiony and sweet and soft as possible. An also pregnant [Erin] gave me a huge hug when I told her and eased any worry I may have had about working around it. Negar Ali Kline and her crew came in every single week and refit me, as every single week there was a different bump, and body. Ally Greven meticulously adjusted my outfits on set every day. And as I mentioned [Correia] made sure I was shot in a way that serviced the character but also me personally. He literally took care of me. Every single Netflix exec on set came up and congratulated me. We had a set with FOUR pregnant women! I say this all because there is a narrative that it’s a death sentence of sorts to become a mother in this industry. That your career will be over. That there isn’t room for us when we transition into this AWESOME new chapter of our lives. This new version of ourselves.

“And the narrative isn’t based on nothing, there is a long history of this being the case, but I do think that things are changing! I’ve been lucky enough to see some of my best friends do some bonkers incredible work pregnant or as new moms and it’s been hugely expansive. It seems silly to react to headlines being put out there but this set made me feel so safe creatively and interpersonally and I think it’s important for women to hear THIS narrative.”

All 10 episodes for Nobody Wants This Season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2 is in the works.