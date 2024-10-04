Dax Shepard Reacts to Kristen Bell's Rom-Com Kiss With Adam Brody

Kristen Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, is all about the chemistry she has with Adam Brody in Netflix's new rom-com series Nobody Wants This.

"Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, 'Whoa, that's hot,'" Bell, 44, told eTalk of her on-screen connection with Brody, 44, adding that Shepard, 49, feels the same way. "My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, 'Oh my god, I want you to kiss him so badly.'"

(Photo: Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in 'Nobody Wants This'. - Netflix)

Bell and Brody's unexpectedly steamy romance as sex and dating podcaster Joanne and Rabbi Noah Roklov on Nobody Wants This has earned plenty of praise from rom-com fans. "I'm not trying to be reductive, but I think there's a math to it," Bell explained of the sparks that fly between her and The O.C. alum on their new series. "You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other's eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit the anticipatory value before the kiss – which I think is really important."

The Veronica Mars alum continued, "Whether or not people want to see you end up with someone is a crapshoot, and we just kind of got lightning in a bottle."

(Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images)

Shepard may be supportive of his wife's on-screen romances, but the couple has repeatedly shut down speculation that their real-life marriage is open. The Armchair Expert podcast host assured Drew Barrymore on the Sept. 9 episode of the actress' daytime talk show that rumors he and The Good Place star are swingers are not based in reality.

"There was the most exciting tabloid story that we were Hollywood swingers and we hosted swing parties, this was in the tabloids," Shepard told Barrymore. "My favorite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, 'How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?'"

Shepard clarified that they were "teasing of course, because they know us and they know we are not hosting swinger parties." Asked if there was a couple that Bell and Shepard would "fantasize about getting in bed with," The Ranch alum said they had "not crossed that divide" with anyone, but that he and his wife are "most in love with" Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen as a pair. He joked, "It's not so much that Kristen even wants to bring me along or I want to bring her along – you just want to be in their marriage."