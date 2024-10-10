‘Nobody Wants This’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Nobody Wants This is proving the exact opposite. TVLine reports that the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-led rom-com series has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. News comes just two weeks after the series premiered, with the first season of Nobody Wants This ending on a major cliffhanger. The series has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics alike, and as of this writing, is number two on the Top 10 list of TV shows on Netflix, just behind Love Is Blind.

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me,” creator Erin Foster said in a statement. “The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’.

Following Bell’s Joanne, a sex and dating podcaster, who falls for a rabbi played Brody, Nobody Wants This also stars Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons. With the news of Season 2, there will be some behind-the-scene changes. Jack Burditt will step down as showrunner, with Girls vets Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan stepping in as co-showrunners and executive producers. Foster, whose life the show is loosely based on, will return as executive producer alongside Bell and Steve Levitan.

While a premiere date has not been announced, Nobody Wants This Season 2 is set to release sometime in 2025. Plot details have also not been revealed, but it will surely pick up after the Season 1 finale, which saw Brody’s Noah being offered his dream job to be his synagogue’s head rabbi, and it would have made Joanne convert to Judaism. She breaks up with Noah since she wasn’t ready and would have faced scrutiny and Noah would be able to take the job without any complications. Knowing that the show is coming back following the cliffhanger is great news for fans, even if they do have to wait a little bit. In the meantime, the first season is streaming on Netflix.