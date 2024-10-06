Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' Ends With Major Cliffhanger

Nobody Wants This, the new Netflix romantic comedy series, leaves viewers hanging with a big twist at the end of Season 1. The show, which Netflix has yet to renew for Season 2, is all about a raunchy podcast host (Kristen Bell) who falls in love with a rabbi (Adam Brody). Throughout the show, the pair try to figure out how to make their unconventional romance work, and in the Season 1 finale "Bat Mitzvah Crashers," things make a huge turn. Spoilers ahead for Nobody Wants This Season 1, Episode 10, "Bat Mitzvah Crashers."

At the close of Season 1, Noah (Brody) receives the official offer to be his synagogue's head rabbi, the culmination of a lifelong dream. If Brody were to take the job, Joanne (Bell) would have to convert to Judaism and face constant scrutiny. Knowing that she's not ready to convert and grapple with that level of pressure, she breaks up with Noah so he can take the job without complications.

(Photo: Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in 'Nobody Wants This'. - Netflix)

"You can't have both, and I would never make you choose," Joanne says, before adding, "Don't come after me, OK? it's only gonna make it harder." A heartbroken Joanne then leaves the bat mitzvah they were attending on a shuttle bus. When the shuttle stops, she sees an out-of-breath Noah, who ran to the parking lot in a successful attempt to catch Joanne before she left.

"I told you not to follow me," Joanne says.

Noah correctly replies, "But you didn't mean it."

The rabbi has chosen not to give up on a life with Joanne. But, as Joanne asks Noah, "So how does this work?"

Noah's response is simply: "Well, you were right. I can't have both." He then kisses Joanne before the credits roll on Season 1.

We can infer that Noah has rejected the offer to become head rabbi, given his embrace of Joanne. However, how much will this change Noah's life? Will he have to drop all involvement as a synagogue leader? Will he have to find a totally new career? Will his judgemental family disown him for choosing Joanne over his job? Noah's made his choice, but it likely leaves his life in disarray.

All 10 episodes for Nobody Wants This Season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix. The streaming service has not renewed the series for Season 2 as of press time.