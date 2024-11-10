Peter Gallagher Reacts to ‘The O.C.’ Son Adam Brody’s Career Resurgence

Sandy Cohen himself has reacted to Adam Brody’s resurgence. Peter Gallagher, who was Brody’s on-screen dad on The O.C., has wished the former Seth Cohen actor all the best as he enters a promising new chapter of his career. Brody is currently the star of one of Netflix’s biggest shows, Nobody Wants This, leading to a whole new group of TV viewers becoming fans of the former teen star.

“I wouldn’t go as far as being a proud dad,” Gallagher recently told PEOPLE, “and I haven’t seen the show, but I’m proud of him all the time as his friend and former TV dad.”

He added, “He’s so talented, and I’m glad he’s still doing his thing.”

Adam Brody Had a Major Role on The O.C.

Brody played Seth Cohen on Fox’s The O.C. throughout all four seasons. Seth was the best friend/adopted brother of protagonist Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), who comes to live with the Cohen family after a run-in with the law. He was a pillar of the show, with his romance with popular girl Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson) becoming one of TV’s best love stories during its run.

Other cast members included Mischa Barton, Kelly Rowan, Melinda Clarke, Alan Dale and Autumn Reeser and Willa Holland.

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell Lead Netflix’s Nobody Wants This

Official promotional still of (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 104 of Nobody Wants This.

Netflix’s Nobody Wants This tells the story of an unlikely romance between a rabbi (Brody) and a relationship podcaster (Kristen Bell). As the pair try and figure out how their romance could work and how to overcome their cultural differences, their families do whatever they can to disrupt their happiness. Other cast members include Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn, Timothy Simons and Tovah Feldshuh.