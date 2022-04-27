Keanu Reeves Deep Cut Movie Added to Netflix

One of Keanu Reeves’ more obscure movies just joined the Netflix catalog. The 2018 thriller Siberia wasn’t Reeves’ best-reviewed work, but for completionists it is a good time to check it off the list. Who knows — maybe in the ongoing “Keanaissance,” this movie will be redeemed by die-hard fans.

In Siberia, Reeves plays an American diamond merchant named Lucas Hill on a trip to Russia for a high-risk sale. He hopes to sell some rare gems to a Russian organized crime boss, but he quickly finds himself in over his head. The movie was critically panned at the time of its release, but to be fair, it didn’t get the huge promotional budget or wide release that some of Reeves’ other movies have received. Since so many fans are rediscovering Reeves’ work over the last few years, this may be a movie you need to check off your list while you can.

What follows is a relatively straightforward crime thriller with an international twist. For Americans, the most recognizable star in the film may be Molly Ringwald, who plays Hill’s wife Gabby back in the U.S. He contacts her through video chat during the movie.

Other co-stars include Ana Ularu, Pasha D. Lychnikoff, Rafael Petardi, Aleks Paunovic, Boris Gulyarin, Ashley St. George and Taran Vitt. This was Ross’ second feature-length film after the acclaimed Frank & Lola premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016. It was Smith’s first full-length screenplay, though he had published two novels, four short stories and a few translations in the years prior.

Critics were not kind to Siberia. Out of 49 verified reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, just 12 percent were considered positive. The audience was not much nicer, with 16 percent of the ratings deemed positive. The critical consensus reads: “Icily inhospitable to compelling performances or a sensible narrative, Siberia offers audiences a harsh and seemingly interminable exile from entertainment.”

For Reeves, Siberia was likely a brief pit stop between more acclaimed projects. It came out a few months after the beloved John Wick: Chapter 2, and a few months before John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The success of the John Wick franchise led to ageneral resurgence in Reeves’ popularity which also helped get the Matrix franchise its latest installment – The Matrix Resurrections. Siberia is streaming now on Netflix for those that want to make up their minds for themselves.