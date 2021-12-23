‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Has Fans of the Iconic Franchise Weighing in on Social Media

Fans of The Matrix have been sharing their thoughts on social media after The Matrix Resurrections premiered Wednesday in theaters and on HBO Max. The newest installment in The Matrix franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, features Keanu Reeves reprising his role of Neo as the character must choose to follow the white rabbit once again and determine what exactly is behind his own reality.

Bringing back iconic characters like Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith), Resurrections also introduces an alternate version of Morpheus played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as well as Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci and Jonathan Groff, who all play into the mystery of The Matrix in their own way. Keep scrolling to see fans’ reactions to the film.

‘Fun, Meta Reboot’

Many fans thought The Matrix Resurrections was a fun, self-referential addition to The Matrix canon.

Hell yes #thematrixresurrections was such a fun, meta reboot for our current time. Neat to see such a chunk of the Sense8 cast in there as well. 👀 — Anya 🌹 Hueing – Illustrator/Concept Artist (@CZGoldEdition) December 23, 2021

‘Favorites of the Year’

Other fans absolutely loved the film, with one even saying it would definitely make their favorites of the year list.

Me yesterday in the theater watching #TheMatrixResurrections easily is gonna be on my favorites of the year pic.twitter.com/bwqAEBlnUH — Raul DiLaurentis Rdz (@raulvaderrdz) December 23, 2021

‘Second Best Matrix’

Many even thought it compared to the original Matrix film, which won four Academy Awards when it was released in 1999.

I’ve already watched #TheMatrixResurrections twice and I know I’ll watch it again. I really loved it. pic.twitter.com/pO4zXfWPSK — Forrest (@Forrest) December 23, 2021

It was literally the second best Matrix behind the original. #TheMatrix #TheMatrixResurrections — Terry Teel (@teeltron) December 23, 2021

‘Beautiful Love Story’

Many fans of the original sci-fi film also enjoyed the focus on romance throughout Resurrections.

#TheMatrixResurrections is one of the best movie I’ve watch this year. Neo and Trinity is the real plot👫 — Kadek (@kadekdanays) December 23, 2021

‘Satisfying Sequel’

Other Matrix fans weren’t quite as enthusiastic, declaring the movie more of a “satisfying sequel” that offered the perfect amount of fan service without descending completely into pandering territory.

I wasn't a big fan of #TheMatrixResurrections but it wasn't bad overall — H0TSH0T (@H0TSH0TFPS) December 23, 2021

‘Not Great, But Good’

One fan wrote in a series of tweets that while they enjoyed the film more than others, they saw it was “unnecessary” with “a few eye-roll inducing moments” to counteract the more thought-provoking aspects.

Just finished #TheMatrixResurrections and enjoyed it. I saw that it was getting trashed in reviews, and I don't see what people are upset about. But I also enjoyed 2 and 3 and thought people where over critical of them too. — Dustin (@Tw1zt84) December 23, 2021

Not that it is without criticism. There where for sure a few eye roll inducing moments. Although it was fun, and thought provoking, and showed us what happened after the original trilogy, it also felt unnecessary. Didn't really add much. #TheMatrixResurrections — Dustin (@Tw1zt84) December 23, 2021

But if we are going to get a forth Matrix, then this was as good as we could have expected. Was well acted, well shot and edited, generally well made, and it kept me engaged. My rating is it was good. Not great, but good. #TheMatrixResurrections — Dustin (@Tw1zt84) December 23, 2021

‘A Let Down’

There were plenty of Matrix fans who also didn’t like the movie at all, criticizing its action sequences and questioning the new characters while wondering why Resurrections was even made.

#thematrixresurrections Loved the others but I am sorry to say this but I thought this movie was a let down. #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/FXLdDkaIS6 — Lady Bee (@Patrici26843477) December 23, 2021

Since, the trailer I was thinking why. And now after watching I can say they shouldn’t have.



Neo only did 🙌 and Trinity nothing. Rest of the cast didn’t join. New cast tried but can’t compete with icons. Zero memorable action sequences.



2/10#thematrixresurrections — EnLItEnSoul (@4stroguy) December 23, 2021

‘Disappointed’

Still others were split on the movie, calling the first two acts of Resurrections “mind-blowing” but feeling like the film just couldn’t stick the landing, resulting in a disappointing ending.

