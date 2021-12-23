‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Has Fans of the Iconic Franchise Weighing in on Social Media

Fans of The Matrix have been sharing their thoughts on social media after The Matrix Resurrections premiered Wednesday in theaters and on HBO Max. The newest installment in The Matrix franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, features Keanu Reeves reprising his role of Neo as the character must choose to follow the white rabbit once again and determine what exactly is behind his own reality.
Bringing back iconic characters like Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith), Resurrections also introduces an alternate version of Morpheus played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as well as Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci and Jonathan Groff, who all play into the mystery of The Matrix in their own way. Keep scrolling to see fans’ reactions to the film.
‘Fun, Meta Reboot’
Many fans thought The Matrix Resurrections was a fun, self-referential addition to The Matrix canon.
‘Favorites of the Year’
Other fans absolutely loved the film, with one even saying it would definitely make their favorites of the year list.
‘Second Best Matrix’
Many even thought it compared to the original Matrix film, which won four Academy Awards when it was released in 1999.
‘Beautiful Love Story’
Many fans of the original sci-fi film also enjoyed the focus on romance throughout Resurrections.
‘Satisfying Sequel’
Other Matrix fans weren’t quite as enthusiastic, declaring the movie more of a “satisfying sequel” that offered the perfect amount of fan service without descending completely into pandering territory.
‘Not Great, But Good’
One fan wrote in a series of tweets that while they enjoyed the film more than others, they saw it was “unnecessary” with “a few eye-roll inducing moments” to counteract the more thought-provoking aspects.
‘A Let Down’
There were plenty of Matrix fans who also didn’t like the movie at all, criticizing its action sequences and questioning the new characters while wondering why Resurrections was even made.
‘Disappointed’
Still others were split on the movie, calling the first two acts of Resurrections “mind-blowing” but feeling like the film just couldn’t stick the landing, resulting in a disappointing ending.