Keanu Reeves Offers Update on His Most Personal Project for Netflix

Keanu Reeves has been working with Netflix on a couple of connected personal projects, and he recently offered updates on how they are progressing. While speaking to Collider back in October, Reeves opened up about the separate animated and live-action adaptations of his current comic book series, BRZRKR. The beloved actor said that Netflix has been “very cool” and are going to let him and his producers “do an R-rated story.” He also explained that his “ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they’ll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rule set, but that we can take it to other places as well.”

Reeves explained that when it comes to the anime series, they are “talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to figure that out.” He added, “Again, for me, I’m hoping to be inspired and influenced…there are some rules to the story, but I also want other creators to do their version of it. So I’m hoping to do a different version of a metaverse where in the sense having different storytellers with one set of rules but go other places with it.” In addition to “working on trying to set up a company with the animation,” Reeves shared that Mattson Tomlin, who is a co-writer on DC’s forthcoming film, , has been hired to write the script for BRZRKR’s live-action movie. “He’s been cool and just starting to put things together,” Reeves said. “That’s where we’re at.”

BRZRKR is a Boom! Studios comic book series that Reeves created and writes, alongside Matt Kindt, with artwork by Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree, and lettering by Clem Robins. The story follows a character known as B, who is designed to look similar to Reeves. B is half-human and half-diety, and is “cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity.” After spending many centuries as a nomad of the earth “B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

Notably, before fans get a chance to see the BRZRKR animated series and movie, they’ll be able to catch Reeves in a couple other big projects. Most recently, he reprised his role as Neo in the fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, which debuted in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 22. Next up, fans will be able to hear Reeves voicing an as-yet-revealed character in DC League of Super-Pets, an animated family film set to be released on May 20, 2022.