A Surprising Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Recently Charted on Netflix

Catch and Release was a box office flop for Jennifer Garner when it was released in January 2007 but is now experiencing a revival thanks to Netflix. In April, the romantic comedy surfaced on Netflix and took a spot on the streamer's Top 10 Movies chart. Garner also stars in one of Netflix's biggest hits of 2022, The Adam Project, with Ryan Reynolds and her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Catch and Release held the number three slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart on April 13. It was behind two other movies getting a Netflix bump, Halle Berry's The Call (2013) and the comedy Without a Paddle (2004). Cleaner (2007), starring Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Mendes, and Mark Wahlberg's Four Brothers (2005) rounded out the Top 5 at the time.

Although Catch and Release was released when Garner's star was on the rise after Alias ended, the $25 million movie grossed just $16.1 million worldwide. The romantic comedy stars Garner as Gray Wheeler, who learns about her recently deceased fiance's secrets after she falls in love with his best friend. It was written and directed by Susannah Grant, who co-created Netflix's 2019 series Unbelievable. Catch and Release also stars Timothy Olyphant, Kevin Smith, and Juliette Lewis.

Garner's fans can also find her in the Netflix originals Yes Day and The Adam Project. She is also the voice of Mama Llama in Netflix's Llama Llama animated series. HBO Max subscribers can see Garner in Daredevil (2003), Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009), Danny Collins (2015), A Happening of Monumental Proportions (2017), and her short-lived HBO show Camping.

Garner's next TV project will take her to Apple TV+. She is starring in a limited series based on Laura Dave's novel The Last Thing He Told Me, alongside Angourie Rice. Dave created the series with Spotlight writer Josh Singer. Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing the series. Olivia Newman, who is directing Sony and Hello Sunshine's adaptation of Delia Owens' The Crawdads Sing, was hired to direct The Last Thing He Told Me. The new series stars Garner as Hannah, who bonds with her stepdaughter (Rice) while investigating her husband's disappearance.

While Garner continues to add new projects to her resume, she also finds herself in the headlines this week for something ex-husband Ben Affleck did. He got engaged to Jennifer Lopez over the weekend. A source told Us Weekly Affleck told Garner and their three children about his plans to propose to Lopez before the public. Lopez and Affleck waited "a few days" before letting fans know about the engagement. Insiders previously told Us Weekly Garner gave Lopez her "seal of approval" after Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance.