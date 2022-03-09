Jennifer Garner Recalls Embarrassing ‘Mom Fail’ Replying to Her Kids’ Coach

The “reply all” button has caused many people headaches, including Jennifer Garner. During a stop on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night, the Love, Simon star opened up about her own “mom fail,” and that pesky “reply all” button played a part. Coincidentally, Greg Kinnear, who was also on The Late Late Show, was involved too!

Garner wrote an email to her kids’ coach in an attempt to be funny. “So, we have kids who do the same activity and I emailed the coach one weekend, kind of being funny about my kid and saying, ‘Well, this one seems to be getting a little womped this weekend,’” Garner told Corden. “‘So, what does that mean for tomorrow morning because we have something planned? What does that mean typically?’ And I was being funny, I thought I was being funny.”

This was the “one time” in her life Garner hit the “reply all” button by mistake. She replied to every parent with a child on the team, including Kinnear. Surprisingly, the As Good As It Gets actor remembered this incident and jokingly thought Garner was a “raging lunatic.” However, he admitted to hitting “reply all” himself, but his story was “not as bad.” Garner asked Kinnear if she succeeded in making her email “cute and funny,” but he didn’t think it was.

Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck have three children, Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Kinnear and his wife, former model Helen Labdon, have three daughters, Lily, 18; Audrey, 15; and Kate, 12. Garner stars in Netflix’s upcoming The Adam Project, while Kinnear can be seen in Starz’s Shining Vale with Courteney Cox.

When Garner isn’t accidentally sending emails to every famous parent she knows, sometimes she’s setting her kitchen on fire. During the pandemic, Garner became a surprise Instagram star thanks to her Pretend Cooking Show. In a December episode, she almost had a major accident while cooking beef bourguignon by using twice as much Cognac as she should have. Flames reached Garner’s ceiling, but thankfully no one was injured.

On April 17, Garner will celebrate her 50th birthday, a milestone she can’t wait to celebrate. Her birthday coincidentally falls on Easter Sunday. “My family has tickets to come out,” she told Extra. “My parents and my sisters, nieces, and nephews. I don’t know what we’ll do, but I can’t wait.”