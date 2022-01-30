Jennifer Garner Has Sweet Reunion With ‘Alias’ Father Victor Garber

Alias fans got a lovely treat on Instagram when star Jennifer Garner shared a photo of herself with her former co-star and close friend Victor Garber. In the sweet photo, the longtime friends are in a close embrace. “I spoke to [Victor Garber] today and it made me miss him,” Garner wrote. “I love you, SpyDaddy.”

Some of their Alias co-stars left comments on the throwback photo. “Two of my all-time faves right there,” wrote Kevin Weisman. “Love those two humans,” wrote Gina Torres, while Mia Maestro left a black heart emoji. Garner starred In the spy series as Sydney Bristow, while Garber played her father Jack Bristow. Alias ran for five seasons from 2001 to 2006.

In an era when reboots are on the rise, one can’t help but wonder if Alias could ever get a second life. Garner revealed in June that she and the rest of the cast would be down to do it if it came to fruition, and it also helps that she’s still incredibly close to the cast.

“First of all, it is insane how close I am to that cast still,” she said according to Us Weekly. “I’ve texted with Kevin Weisman and Merrin Dungrey in the last week! I’ve spoken to Victor Garber in the last week. Ron Rifkin. I mean, I just love those people still. Michael Vartan, Carl Lumbly and of course Gina Torres. So, I guarantee we would all be game.” The series ran from 2001 to 2006 and won the hearts of fans. Even though it’s been 15 years since she’s kicked butt on screen, she says she’s ready to do it again, but there is one stipulation.

“The thing is you’ve got to talk to your buddy and you’ve got to talk to your buddies at Netflix,” she continued. “They would have to want to do it. You better just speed it up a little bit if you want me back! … I don’t necessarily do 5 [a.m.] anymore, but yes I can still do these fight scenes if I have to.”