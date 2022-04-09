How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's engagement went from rumor to reality on Friday night when the Marry Me actress confirmed he popped the question. The Justice League actor presented Lopez with a green diamond engagement ring, solidifying the couple's rekindled romance. When the couple walks down the aisle, this be Affleck's second marriage, following his marriage to Jennifer Garner. Garner has steered away from discussing her ex's high-profile romance, but a few sources close to the actress have spoken out to convey her general feelings on the matter.

While no fresh thoughts have come out after Friday's news, Entertainment Tonight ran a story in mid-February when the couple were floating the idea of engagement. The outlet's source noted, "[Jennifer] is in a good place with herself and with Ben. She is happy for him. She is glad that Ben is healthy and thinks he is a really good dad."

This sentiment echoes what the buzz has been concerning Garner and Affleck as the Batman actor has restarted his romance with Lopez. In May 2021, a source told ET, "Jen isn't bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben. What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad. They've been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids' happiness is Jen's main priority."

E! News reported that same month that the Alias star "doesn't want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way" when it pertains to the reunited "Bennifer." "She's trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben's love life," E!'s source said. "Her focus is always on the kids' happiness and Ben being a good father."

As noted Garner has not offered up any public statement on the engagement, and she likely won't any time soon. Affleck has not spoken on the news, either, with Lopez solely confirming the news via her On the JLo newsletter.