Ryan Reynolds Once Again Takes Over the Netflix Charts

Ryan Reynolds has scored another major win for Netflix. Just months after his star-studded Netflix original film Red Notice soared to the top of the streaming charts, the actor has added another honor to his resume: his recently debuted ’80s-style family adventure The Adam Project is taking over Netflix in virtually all of its markets across the globe.

Landing in the streaming library on Friday, March 11, The Adam Project stars Reynolds as Adam Reed, a time-traveling fighter pilot who accidentally crash-lands in 2022. On a mission to save the future, he finds himself teaming up with his 12-year-old self and his father. The star-studded movie also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana. It was directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Adam Project reached the top of Netflix’s streaming charts almost as soon as it arrived on the platform. According to FlixPatol data, the movie ranked No. 1 among all movies currently available for streaming on Netflix worldwide. It came out ahead of The Shadow In My Eye, The Weekend Away, Against the Ice, and The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure, which rounded out the Top 5. It has been the No. 1 movie since its debut in countries including Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States, where it is also the No. 1 title overall. In the U.S., The Adam Project currently outranks the likes of The Last Kingdom, which just recently debuted its final season, Good Girls, Pieces of Her, and Life After Death with Tyler Henry.

Despite all of that chart-topping success, The Adam Project isn’t receiving the most stellar reviews. The film currently has a 69% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which does make it certified fresh. The critics’ consensus reads, “You’ve seen Ryan Reynolds do this sort of thing before, but The Adam Project offers slickly entertaining — and occasionally even moving — sci-fi action.”

In their review for the film, Decider said The Adam Project was “as eminently watchable as it is eminently pausable to check your phone, take a leak or fire up another batch of Jiffy Pop. It sits on the Fence o’ Ambivalence.” Ultimately, however, the outlet noted that the film was worth a “STREAM IT” consensus, something viewers seemed to agree with, with 53% of respondents voting that the film was worth a watch in a Twitter poll.