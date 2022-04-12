Jennifer Garner's Reported Reaction to Ex-Husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Engagement

✖

Jennifer Garner is cheering on ex-husband Ben Affleck as he and Jennifer Lopez celebrate their engagement. A source close to Garner told E! News Tuesday that The Adam Project actress, who shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with Affleck, actually got the heads up about the couple's big news.

"Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it," the insider shared. As for her feelings about the "Let's Get Loud" singer, the source continued, "Jen is happy for Ben, and knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways." Friday, the Marry Me star announced via her On the JLo newsletter that she and Affleck were engaged for a second time nearly two decades after the couple was first engaged in 2002.

Having split in 2004, Affleck and Lopez stayed friends for years, and The Last Duel star would go on to marry Garner, from whom he split in 2018. Lopez, meanwhile, went on to marry ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she welcomed 14-year-old twins Emme and Max before their 2014 divorce. Having reconnected romantically with Affleck last year, Lopez told PEOPLE in February that their relationship was much different this time around.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," she said. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

The Grammy winner continued, "We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter. We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."