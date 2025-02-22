Hulu Passes on ‘White Collar’ Reboot

The long-awaited White Collar reboot is preparing to be shopped around, but Hulu will not be an option. Deadline reports that potential series, which has been in the works for a while and comes from original creator Jeff Eastin, passed on the project. Hulu was initially considered the “logical home” since has the full White Collar library, Eastin will be shopping around the drama elsewhere within the next week or so.

Netflix might also be a contender as it also carries the original series in the U.S., Canada, and the UK, but nothing is certain for now. Original stars Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, and Tiffani Thiessen are expected to reprise their roles if the show moves forward. Who else could be on board is unknown, but White Collar also starred Marsha Thomason, Natalie Morales, Hilarie Burton, and Sharif Atkins. The late Willie Garson and Diahann Carroll also starred.

Pictured: (l-r) Tiffani Theissen as Elizabeth Burke, Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey — (Photo by: Giovanni Ruffino/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank)

White Collar ran for six seasons, from 2009 to 2014. A reboot of the USA Network police dramedy has been in discussions for years now, but it really started gaining traction in 2023 on the heels of fellow USA Network drama Suits’ resurgence. Bomer shared in April 2024 that a reboot was “possible,” and just two months later, Eastin revealed he was “writing the script” for a reboot, with Bomer poised to return as Neal Caffrey.

In August, Thiessen told PopCulture.com that “it would mean a lot to be able to go back” and do the reboot. The actress portrayed Elizabeth Burke throughout all six seasons. While the series still has a couple more hurdles to jump through, starting with finding a home, it’s very possible that White Collar could very well be making a comeback in the near future.

Although Hulu passed on the reboot, there are still a few contenders, so it’s not over until it’s over. More information on the show’s future could be revealed in the coming weeks, and as of now, it’s hard to tell which way it’s leaning. The waiting game has begun, and there is no telling what will happen with the White Collar reboot. In the meantime, fans can always watch the original series on Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ and hope that this is not the end. A lot of reboots and revivals are happening these days, so it’s very possible that White Collar could be next.