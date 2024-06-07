After years of discussions, a White Collar reboot is officially happening. Creator Jeff Eastin shared at Variety's TV Fest that a new series is in development. "We're gonna reboot. I'm writing the script," Eastin said while on a panel with stars Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, and Tiffany Thiessen. Bomer also excitedly noted that he's in, as DeKay and Thiessen raised their hands. DeKay expressed, "It's a fantastic script, and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show, and it would introduce the show to those who haven't seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed."

The police procedural premiered in 2009 on USA Network and ran for six seasons before coming to an end in 2014. In recent years, there have been rumors that the series could very well be rebooted or come back in some way. While there aren't any details surrounding the plot, Eastin did share he "intentionally left things open-ended" when he wrote the finale 10 years ago. It seems like this reboot has been long in the making, and once the series hit Netflix last year, that only seemed to push things along.

"If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup," Eastin said. "I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope. But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix. That's doing really, really good. Off of that, it's like, 'Hey, let's do another one.'"

What is known about the reboot is that it will remember late star Willie Garson, who played Mozzie and died in 2021. DeKay said, "It honors Willie, too, in a profound way." Thiessen also added, "With such sensitivity and such heart. I told Jeff after I finished it, I literally was so excited, but at the same time had tears in my eyes — for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters, and the love in that reboot."

As for where the reboot will air, Variety said it seemed likely that it would be on Hulu, despite White Collar originally airing on USA Network, owned by NBCUniversal, so it could end up on Peacock. However, since the studio was Fox Television Studios, Disney owns the IP. Nothing is confirmed, though, as it could also return to USA, but at least there are options. Tim DeKay did say that "the hope is that it will be a particular streamer."