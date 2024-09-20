'White Collar' Creator Jeff Eastin Gives Update on Reboot

A new update on the highly-anticipated White Collar reboot has landed. Following the streaming success of Suits, fellow USA Network drama White Collar has been in talks to also get a new series. It was previously reported that a reboot is in the works, with star Matt Bomer to return. Tim DeKay and Tiffany Thiessen are also interested in returning. Creator Jeff Eastin was working on the script, and on Sunday during the Emmys, he told Bomer, who was nominated for Fellow Travelers, to break a leg on X.

He also noted that a new White Collar script is "going to the studio tomorrow." As of now, Eastin has not given an update but from the sounds of his post, he was feeling quite confident. Not much has been revealed about the new potential reboot, as it hasn't been officially ordered yet, hence taking it to the studio. However, Eastin seems to be hard at work on the script, which Bomer previously told People via The Hollywood Reporter was "fantastic."

"[The script is] completely in line and in keeping with the show that we were able to do six seasons of," Bomer explained. "It really just feels like he was able to pick up the right where we left off. It's a really intelligent, fun, organic way to bring all the characters back together to pay tribute to Willie Garson, Diahann Carroll, and folks we've lost since the show ended, which was really important to me. It's something that if you enjoyed the show, you really will have a good time watching it."

Whether or not a White Collar reboot will actually happen is unknown since it is still in very early stages. However, with the cast on board and loving the script, it's very possible. Tiffani Thiessen told PopCulture.com she'd love to return, but it all depends on the studio and if it gets picked up anywhere. It's just a waiting game for now. For now, fans will just have to remain patient and hope that a White Collar return is in the cards. The series is streaming on Netflix, and it's possible that if many people continue to watch it, that will give either Netflix or a different platform just enough reason to pick it up.