Matt Bomer on 'White Collar' Reboot: 'It Is Possible'

Matt Bomer is planning a potential White Collar return. While it's been nearly 10 years since the actor last portrayed Neal Caffrey on the USA Network drama, Bomer might not be completely done. Via Collider, the Maestro star spoke with Deadline for The Actor's Side series, where he revealed that a White Collar revival of some sort was "in the works."

"Yeah, yeah, I. It is possible," Bomer admitted about whether a revival could happen. I guess it is technically in the works. You know these things are never quite as easy as you'd want them to be. And pretty much all of that is out of our control. It seems to be that they are moving in the right direction, and it could be a very real thing in the next year or two."

This isn't the first time that Bomer has raised eyebrows about a potential reboot. Last November, he told TVLine that there is "very legitimate talk" about a revival. While that doesn't mean it will happen, it's clear that the ball is rolling on it. However, the Fellow Travelers star said that "a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we'll see what happens."

Also starring Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Marsha Thomason, Tiffani Thiessen, Natalie Morales, Hilarie Burton, Sharif Atkins, and Diahann Carroll, White Collar ran for six seasons on USA Network from 2009 to 2014. It's pretty fitting that there have been more discussions on a revival, considering fellow USA Network drama Suits had a record-breaking resurgence on streaming last year that had a spinoff come out of it. Whether anything actually happens for White Collar is unknown, but the fact that Matt Bomer is basically spearheading it is saying a lot.

Talks for a White Collar revival or reboot have been going on for quite some time now and before Suits' resurgence. In 2020, creator Jess Eastin teased a possible revival on Twitter, and of course, Bomer even got in on it by retweeting him. As of now, nothing is official, and there's no guarantee that it will happen, but since it sounds like much is being discussed, fans may want to get excited. Hopefully White Collar comes back, but at least all six seasons are streaming on Netflix, which will surely keep fans occupied until more details are released about this potential revival.