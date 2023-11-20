Major USA Network Show Might Be Rebooted

Nearly nine years after it came to an end, one fan-favorite USA Network series could be ready to make a comeback. Speaking to TVLine, White Collar alum Matt Bomer, who starred as con artist Neal Caffrey opposite Tim DeKay's FBI Special Agent Peter Burke, revealed that there are currently "legitimate" talks to revive the series.

"There has been talk. It's actually very legitimate talk, it's in conversation," Bomer revealed. The actor shared that "a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we'll see what happens."

The USA Network series ran for six seasons from 2009 until 2014 and centered around Bomer's Neal Caffrey, a con artist who avoids prison time by striking a deal with FBI agent Peter Burke to act as a criminal informant and help the feds catch white-collar criminals. Along with Bomer and DeKay, White Collar also starred Tiffani Thiessen, Marsha Thomason, Sharif Atkins, Hilarie Burton, Natalie Morales, and the late Willie Garson.

In the years since White Collar came to an end, there has been some hope that it could eventually return. Bomer and series creator Jeff Eastin previously sparked hope for a revival in 2020. During a charity cast reunion on the Stars In the House YouTube channel, Bomer said there was "nothing I would want more than to be on a set with this group of people again. There seems to be a lot of excitement about it. What form that takes and how it plays out and whether all the creatives involved can work it out and make it happen has yet to be seen, but we're all really optimistic and hopeful." That same year, Eastin told fans on Twitter (now X), that ABC and Disney were "possible homes for a reboot."

While a reboot isn't yet confirmed, there are some challenges a potential revival would face, namely the absence of Garson. Garson, who starred opposite Bomer Neal's beloved friend and fan-favorite character Mozzi, died in September 2021.

"Obviously, that's the first thing that came to my mind, but I felt that what Jeff Eastin presented to Tim and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person," the actor said. "There's no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn't do so. So I think it's a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show."

Should a White Collar reboot come to fruition, it would not be the first USA Network show to make a return. Deadline reported in October that Suits creator Aaron Korsh is currently developing a Suits offshoot for NBCUniversal. According to the outlet, deals are still being negotiated for the project, which will reportedly be fast-tracked with a serious commitment. The news came amid Suits' success on streaming services, the fan-favorite series, which starred Meghan Markle, recently breaking several streaming records.