'White Collar' Star Tiffani Thiessen Shares Thoughts on Potential Reboot: 'It Would Mean a Lot to Be Able to Go Back' (Exclusive)

Following the Suits resurgence, White Collar is looking to make a similar comeback with a new series, and Tiffani Thiessen shared her thoughts with PopCulture.com. The actress portrayed event planner and wife of Tim DeKay's Peter Burke, Elizabeth Burke, the entire six-season run of the USA Network procedural. White Collar centered on a con artist, played by Matt Bomer, working as an FBI consultant and criminal informant and is still loved by fans. Now it's been revealed that a White Collar reboot is in the works, with Thiessen eyeing a return alongside creator Jeff Eastin, Bomer, and DeKay.

While nothing is certain that a White Collar reboot or revival will happen as it's still in early stages, Thiessen opened up about how much the series means to her and how exciting it is that it's even a possibility almost 10 years after the finale. "I have to say White Collar has a very special place in my heart, and so the fact that there's buzz and a possibility that that might be happening excites myself as well as the rest of the cast," Thiessen shared. "So, fingers crossed that it might actually happen."

(Photo: Netflix)

If a new White Collar series were to happen and involve the original cast, you can be sure that Elizabeth Burke would be back in a heartbeat. Thiessen admitted that "out of over 40 years in this business, it is one of the top cast and crew and shows that I've done that I would absolutely, if they asked me to come back and do again, that I would say yes in a heartbeat." She continued, "It really was one of those really unique experiences: one, to live in New York City, and two, to work with the people that I got to work with. I loved it so much. It would mean a lot to be able to go back, I think, for all of us."

As if anyone needed any reassurance, Tiffani Thiessen stressed that she still remains close to the cast to this day, "very much," in fact. It seems like both the fans and the cast would love nothing more than to have more White Collar. It's hard to tell if it will move forward, but as long as it's in the works, anything can happen. In the meantime, all six seasons can be streamed now on Netflix.