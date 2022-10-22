Sitcom Secretly Renewed for Season 2, But Its Future Is Now in Jeopardy

One of 2022's most promising sitcoms was set for a sophomore season, but a huge obstacle now stands in its way. God of Work, the G4 TV sitcom that parodied God of War and other video game properties, was secretly renewed in wake of Season 1's successful launch, according to creator and star Jirard Khalil. However, Comcast shuttered G4 on Sunday, leaving the show's future uncertain. Khalil, best known as "The Completionist," took to Twitch in wake of the shutdown leaking via Puck and Deadline to discuss his time on the network. As part of the stream, he addressed the status of the sitcom.

"I just want to share that God of Work did get green-lit for a second season, and we were in pre-production for a second season," the Xplay co-host said. "I am going to try and negotiate with whoever will let me at Comcast to see if they will let me keep the IP. If they will, then, who says God of Work has to end? But, I just don't know. I don't know. I legitimately don't know what I can do."

Just really wanted to say thank you for all the good times. The team who made the content at @G4TV and the teams who supported it were tremendous. Big thank you to @Frankly_Emily @jakegbennett Joe, Megan, @noahrcushman , and so many more. Thank you for God of Work. pic.twitter.com/fvuqxRDKsU — Jirard The Completionist (@Completionist) October 17, 2022

Khalil, who played Kratos on the show and also served as G4's Executive Director of Content Strategy, assured fans that God of Work Season 1 would remain on his personal YouTube channel ("The Completionist"), where G4 opted to first release the episodes before adding them into the mix on its linear network. "God of Work will live on, on my YouTube channel," he said. "It will not go away, I will not take it away."

Khalil also paid tribute to the project on Twitter, with his collaborators sharing their fond memories of producing the sitcom, which was The Office meets video games by the way of a throwback webseries. "God of Work was such a joy to help make a reality," Emily Rose Jacobson wrote. "It was a joy to work alongside you, Jirard. Thank you for the good times [and] hard work." Jake Bennett added, "This was one of the most fulfilling things I've ever done, man. It was an absolute blast."

"I truly think God of Work put me where I want to be in life. I owe it all to this incredible team," Noah Cushman, a G4 Production Assistant, wrote.

As of press time, it is unclear if Khalil will be able to take over the show's IP, a situation also shared by fellow G4 stars AustinShow and Will Neff with Name Your Price and Hey, Donna!, respectively. In the meantime, God of Work Season 1 is on Khalil's main YouTube channel, and there are also clipped-out episodes on the Comcast-owned YouTube Xplay channel that feature outtakes.