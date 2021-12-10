WWE’s Xavier Woods Gets Blasted by ‘Gravy Laser’ in Absurd ‘Attack of the Show!’ Moment

Xavier Woods might be WWE’s reigning King of the Ring, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be blasted with gravy. The WWE Superstar recently appeared on G4TV’s Attack of the Show! which recently made its return after an eight-year hiatus. Woods participated in a game called “Sketchy VR” and it led to him being hit with the’s shows Gravy Laser. Creed shared a video of him being hit with the Gravy Laser on Twitter and said he will now “fly to San Antonio smelling like gravy…..”

Woods is one of the many co-hosts of Attack of the Show!, which first premiered in 2005. He found out the latest round of WWE cuts while appearing on the show in late November, and a video of his reaction went viral. “It sucks dude,” Woods told Ariel Helwani while doing press at Survivor Series, per Cageside Seats. It sucks, cause those people are my friends, and some of those guys didn’t even get a chance to have a match on TV, you know?

“So, it always sucks hearing that news. And I saw that [the G4 clip] floating around too, somebody sent it to me, and I — legit — I just needed to take a second. Because I knew we still had an hour left on the live stream. That is my job, I have to do my job. But I also have to check on my friends, make sure people are okay. And I’m not trying to say like, ‘Me! Me!’ It’s just — obviously, it happens. It’s a job, it happens everywhere. But it doesn’t make it suck any less when you’re not working with your friends anymore.”

Woods has been with WWE since 2010 but made his main roster debut in 2013. Woods got a huge boost in 2014 when he teamed up with Kofi Kingston and Big E to form The New Day. As part of the New Day, Woods won the Raw Tag Team Championship four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship 7 times.

Unlike Kingston and Big E, Woods has never won a major singles championship in WWE. However, Woods won King of the Ring in October, making him the 22nd person in WWE history to win the King of the Ring Tournament. Some of the other legendary WWE Superstars to win King of the Ring are Booker T, Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret “The Hitman” Hart.