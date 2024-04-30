Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in May 2024
'Bridgerton' Season 3, 'The Iron Claw,' and 'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire' are just some of the titles streaming in May.
Those April showers brought a lot more than just May flowers. As the month quickly winds to a close with warmer weather on the horizon, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – are preparing to drop hundreds of new TV series, movies, and originals in May 2024.
Next month, Netflix will serve up plenty of laughs as it kicks off the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which will bring several new comedy specials from the likes of John Mulaney to Katt Williams, and more to the streamer. The month will also see the premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 and Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut Unfrosted. Over at Max, subscribers will be able to binge the third season of Hacks, returning following a two-year hiatus, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, and A24's film The Iron Claw, starring Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron. For the Disney-backed streamers, the Disney+ catalog will grow with additions like the final episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, and Dr. Who Season 14, with Hulu dropping everything from The Kardashians Season 5 to the Hulu original documentary The Contestant.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. Most of these services offer a free trial period.
May 1
NETFLIX
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Frankly Speaking (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
The Best Man Holiday
Blended
Blue Mountain State Seasons 1 – 3
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland
Eat Pray Love
The Edge of Seventeen
The Equalizer
The Gentlemen
Hellboy (2019)
Hulk
Jumanji (1995)
Liar Liar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Matrix Resurrections
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Outlander Season 6
Patriots Day
Public Enemies
Ride Along
Shrek
Shrek Forever After
Starship Troopers
Traffic
The Wedding Planner
White House Down
Woody Woodpecker
The Young Victoria
MAX
All About My Mother (1999)
Black Christmas (2019)
Crank (2006)
Crank: High Voltage (2009)
The Dead Don't Die (2019)
Don Jon (2013)
Eddie the Eagle (2016)
The Edge (1997)
The Florida Project (2017)
Genius (2016)
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 35 (Food Network)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
Jack and the Beanstalk (1952)
Jersey Boys (2014)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
The Lighthouse (2019)
Mad Max (1979)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC)
Poltergeist (2015)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
Poltergeist III (1988)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Sisters (2015)
The Upside of Anger (2005)
Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)
Wonderland (2003)
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (S3, 20 episodes)
Marvel's Daredevil (2003)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 315 "The Cavalry Has Arrived"
X-Men '97 – Ep 108 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 1
APPLE TV+
Acapulco Season 3
PRIME VIDEO
12 Angry Men (1957)
3:10 To Yuma (1957)
A Dangerous Method (2011)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Airplane! (1980)
All That Heaven Allows (1955)
American Me (1992)
Anatomy Of A Murder (1959)
Atonement (2008)
Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)
Beautiful And Twisted (2015)
Beautiful Girls (1996)
Because I Said So (2007)
Ben Hur (2013)
Biloxi Blues (1988)
Blame It On Rio (1984)
Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)
Bottle Rocket (1996)
Breach (2007)
Breathless (1983)
Brigsby Bear (2017)
California Suite (1978)
Call Me By Your Name (2018)
Call Me Crazy: A Five Film (2013)
Capote (2006)
Chocolat (2001)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Coco Before Chanel (2009)
Cold Mountain (2003)
Cry Macho (2021)
Dead Reckoning (1947)
Death Race (2008)
Death Race 2 (2011)
Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)
Delta Force (1986)
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)
Drew Peterson: Untouchable (2012)
Emma.(2020)
Erin Brockovich (2000)
Europa Report (2013)
Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Fire In The Sky (1993)
Flight Of The Intruder (1991)
Fluke (1995)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)
Gattaca (1997)
Gilda (1946)
Glory (1990)
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man (1991)
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)
Hellraiser V: Inferno (2022)
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker (2002)
Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld (2005)
Imagine That (2009)
In A Lonely Place (1950)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)
Isle Of The Dead (2016)
John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)
Knock On Any Door (1949)
Koyaanisqatsi (1982)
Lassie: The Road Back (1970)
Lizzie Borden Took An Ax (2014)
Lone Wolf Mcquade (1983)
Magnificent Obsession (1954)
Malcolm X (1992)
Men At Work (1990)
Night School (2018)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
On The Waterfront (1954)
Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)
Open Wide (2024)
Pal Joey (1957)
Panic Room (2002)
Pillow Talk (1959)
Pompeii (2014)
Psycho (1960)
Rear Window (1954)
Reindeer Games Homecoming (2022)
Repo Men (2010)
Roboshark (2015)
Rolling Thunder (1977)
Rope (1948)
Run Lola Run (1999)
Schindler's List (1994)
Serpico (1973)
Shampoo (1975)
Sliver (1993)
Some Like It Hot (1959)
Soul Plane (2004)
Stargate: Continuum (2008)
Stargate: The Ark Of Truth (2008)
Steel Magnolias (2012)
Steppin' Into The Holiday (2022)
The Accused (1988)
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across
the Eighth Dimension (1984)
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
The Advocates Devil (1997)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Big Heat (1953)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Birds (1963)
The Blues Brothers (1980)
The Change-Up (2011)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
The Deer Hunter (1979)
The Harder They Fall (1956)
The Lady From Shanghai (1948)
The Last Detail (1974)
The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)
The Mountain Men (1980)
The Night of The Hunter (1955)
The One (2001)
The Ring (2002)
The Swimmer (1968)
The Tarnished Angels (1957)
The Wiz (1978)
Tom & Jerry (2021)
Undercover Brother (2002)
Vertigo (1958)
Virtuosity (1995)
Whiplash (2014)
With This Ring (2015)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
HULU
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3
Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
Shardlake: Complete Season 1
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
The Beach
Big
Big Daddy
Black Hawk Down
The Bounty Hunter
Cast Away
The Chronicles of Riddick
Come See The Paradise
The Darjeeling Limited
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Elvis
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Free State of Jones
Good Boys
The Joy Luck Club
The King's Man
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Love, Gilda
The Mask
Meet the Spartans
Mr. Turner
Money Monster
My Name Is Khan
The Negotiator
Night School
Ocean's 8
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Rushmore
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Rundown
School For Scoundrels
Sideways
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion
That Thing You Do!
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Walk The Line
The Wedding Ringer
White Chicks
White House Down
13 Going On 30
300
PEACOCK
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
10 Things I Hate About You
27 Dresses
The 40 Year Old Virgin
2046
A Bride for Christmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas
Angels & Demons
As Luck Would Have It
Beijing Bicycle
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boogie
The Boss
Bruce Lee, the Legend
The Cabin in the Woods
The Chronicles of Riddick
Couples Retreat
Cowboys & Aliens
The Da Vinci Code
Doom
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
Enemy at the Gates
Five Star Christmas
Fletch
Fletch Lives
Get Out
The Hurt Locker
Identity Thief
Inferno
The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
The Joy Luck Club
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
King Kong
Knight and Day
The Last Airbender
Life of Pi
Life of the Party
Lift
Little Rascals
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love on Safari
Love Takes Flight
Love Under the Stars
Luv
Mad Max
Madea Goes to Jail
Madea's Big Happy Family
Marry Me in Yosemite
Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)
Memoirs of a Geisha
Merry & Bright
Midway to Love
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy ('99)
Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
No Time to Die
Pitch Black
Prospect
Queen of Spain
Return to Christmas Creek
Riddick
Rise: Blood Hunter
Rome in Love
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
The Rundown
The Scorpion King
This Beautiful Fantastic
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Snitch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids 4
Step Brothers
Tammy
This is 40
Three Extremes II
Three... Extremes
Tortilla Soup
Uncle Buck
Valkyrie
War (2007)
Warrior (2011)
Why Did I Get Married?
Why Did I Get Married Too
Wonder Woman (2017)
May 2
NETFLIX
A Man in Full – NETFLIX SERIES
Beautiful Rebel (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
Lola
Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
T・P BON (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
MAX
Hacks, Season 3 (Max Original)
Selena + Restaurant, Season 1 (Food Network)
Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6), Season 1 (Max Original)
Turtles All the Way Down (Max Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
The Idea of You (2024)
HULU
The Contestant: Documentary Premiere
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere
Customer Wars: Complete Season 2
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3
Bad Reputation
Mad Money
PEACOCK
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)* Chucky, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)
Saturday Church
May 3
NETFLIX
2 Hearts
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)
Postcards (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES
Selling the OC Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Unbroken Voice Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Unfrosted – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Batwheels, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
Stop Making Sense (A24 2023 Re-Release)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
PRIME VIDEO
Clarkson's Farm S3 (2024)
NWSL (2024)
HULU
Prom Dates
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
The Flood
3 Days in Malay
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With A Vengeance
A Good Day To Die Hard
Live Free Or Die Hard
PEACOCK
The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
May 4
NETFLIX
The Atypical Family (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Katt Williams: Woke Foke – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)
MAX
America's Backyard Gold, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
DISNEY+
How Not to Draw Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes)
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
12 Hour Shift
PEACOCK
Kentucky Derby 2024
May 5
NETFLIX
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Roast of Tom Brady – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)
MAX
People Magazine Killer Investigates, Season 1 (ID)
DISNEY+
Monsters at Work (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming
HULU
Bad Boys for Life
PEACOCK
A Lifelong Love (Hallmark)
May 6
NETFLIX
30 for 30: Broke
30 for 30: Deion's Double Play
30 for 30: The Two Escobars
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Reba Seasons 1-6
MAX
Mini Beat Power Rockers, S4B
Next Baking Master: Paris, Season 1 (Food Network)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 4 (Animal Planet)
HULU
Reminiscence
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)
May 7
NETFLIX
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Super Rich in Korea (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024 (Motor Trend)
Outdaughtered, Season 10 (TLC)
DISNEY+
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
HULU
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
Eurovision Song Contest 2024
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 – Finale (Oxygen)
May 8
NETFLIX
The Final: Attack on Wembley (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
War Dogs
MAX
In Pursuit with John Walsh, Season 5 (ID)
Stupid Pet Tricks, Season 1 (TBS)
DISNEY+
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 7 episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S1 Batch 2, 4 episodes)
Let it Be – Premiere
X-Men '97 – Ep 109 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 2
APPLE TV+
Dark Matter
Hollywood Con Queen
PRIME VIDEO
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us (2024)
Oh My Ghost (2015)
The GOAT (2024)
HULU
In Limbo: Complete Season 1
Bloodshot
PEACOCK
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
May 9
NETFLIX
Bodkin – NETFLIX SERIES
The Guardian of the Monarchs (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Mother of the Bride – NETFLIX FILM
Sing Street
Thank You, Next (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max Original)
HULU
Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries
Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1
The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1
Stove Tots: Complete Season 1
Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Love Undercover, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Eurovision Song Contest 2024
May 10
NETFLIX
Blood of Zeus Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)
Living with Leopards (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Ultimatum: South Africa (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
The Iron Claw (2023) (A24)
DISNEY+
Doctor Who – Premiere – Episodes: "The Church on Ruby Road," "Space Babies" and "Devil's Chord"
HULU
Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Biosphere
Wanted Man
Eileen
PEACOCK
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
May 11
NETFLIX
Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Eurovision Song Contest 2024
May 12
MAX
Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes (Discovery Channel)
Naked and Afraid XL, Season 10 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
Where the Crawdads Sing
PEACOCK
A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark)
May 13
NETFLIX
Archer Seasons 1-13
Princess Power Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
SMILING FRIENDS, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Summer Baking Championship, Season 2 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, Season 15 (NBC)
OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Premiere, 2 Episodes (E!)
Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5
May 14
NETFLIX
Married at First Sight Season 15
MAX
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5 (TLC)
PRIME VIDEO
American Fiction (2023)
BlacKkKlansman (2018)
Muppets From Space (2020)
HULU
The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Cold Justice, Season 7 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
May 15
NETFLIX
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Clovehitch Killer
MAX
Botched Bariatrics, Season 1 (TLC)
Ghost Adventures, Season 28 (Discovery Channel)
Home Sweet Rome (2023) (Max Original)
Sleepless (2017)
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 4 episodes)
Dino Ranch (S3, 5 episodes)
X-Men '97 – Ep 110 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 3
PRIME VIDEO
Fifty Shades Of Black (2016)
HULU
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13
Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12, 14 and 15
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24
Tanked: Complete Season 1
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4
I Am Not Your Negro
My Scientology Movie
PEACOCK
Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
May 16
NETFLIX
Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Dumb and Dumber To
Maestro in Blue Season 2 (GR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Upgrade
MAX
Murder in the Heartland (ID)
PRIME VIDEO
Academy of Country Music Awards (2024)
Outer Range S2 (2024)
WNBA (2024)
Creed (2015)
Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story (2022)
HULU
Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere
Living Smaller: Complete Season 1
Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1
Paddington
PEACOCK
Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) – 5 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)
Love Undercover, Season 1 – 3 NEW episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
May 17
NETFLIX
The 8 Show (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Power – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Thelma the Unicorn – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 15 (Discovery Channel)
DISNEY+
Doctor Who – Episode "Boom"
APPLE TV+
The Big Cigar
PRIME VIDEO
99 (2024)
HULU
Birth/Rebirth
He Went That Way
The Sweet East
PEACOCK
Law & Order, Season 23 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order SVU, Season 25 – Finale (NBC)
May 18
MAX
Design Down Under, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
PEACOCK
Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark)
May 19
NETFLIX
A Simple Favor
Golden Kamuy (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Ciao House, Season 2 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story – Special (NBC)
Everything Puppies (Hallmark)
May 20
NETFLIX
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series (CNN Original Series)
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A (HBO Original)
May 21
NETFLIX
Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy – NETFLIX COMEDY
Wildfire Seasons 1-4
MAX
Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh (CNN Original)
Hell on Earth: The Verónica Case (La Mano En El Fuego) (Max Original)
May 22
NETFLIX
Act Your Age Season 1
Toughest Forces on Earth (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Moonshiners: Master Distiller (Discovery Channel)
DISNEY+
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – Premiere
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Trying Season 4
HULU
Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
The Voice, Season 25 – Finale (NBC)
May 23
NETFLIX
El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (AR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man (MX) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
In Good Hands 2 (TR) – NETFLIX FILM
Tires – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Last Chance Garage, Season 1 (Motor Trend)
Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara), Season 1 (Max Original)
Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted, Season 2 (Motor Trend)
Thirst with Shay Mitchell (Max Original)
PRIME VIDEO
The 1% Club (2024)
The Blue Angels (2024)
HULU
The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars Season 2 Premiere
The Ape Star
The Seeding
PEACOCK
Love Undercover, Season 1 – FINALE – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11 – Finale (NBC)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
May 24
NETFLIX
Atlas – NETFLIX FILM
Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – NETFLIX FAMILY
Mulligan Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
My Oni Girl (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Caught: Wild and Weird America (Discovery Channel)
Diary of an Old Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
DISNEY+
The Beach Boys – Premiere
Doctor Who – Episode "73 Yards"
PRIME VIDEO
DOM S3 (2024)
HULU
Ferrari
Sentinel (2024)
PEACOCK
May Knock at the Cabin
May 25
MAX
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (Discovery Channel)
PRIME VIDEO
Bombshell (2019)
May 26
MAX
Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice
PEACOCK
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)
May 27
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 3
Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)
HULU
Fantasy Island
PEACOCK
Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 – Premiere (USA)
May 28
NETFLIX
Burnt
DISNEY+
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4, 6 episodes)
PRIME VIDEO
The Boys in The Boat (2023)
HULU
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Couple's Special, Season 15 (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)
May 29
NETFLIX
Bionic (BR)- NETFLIX FILM
Colors of Evil: Red (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Patrick Melrose
MAX
Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 4 (ID)
MoviePass, MovieCrash (HBO Original)
Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor) (Max Original)
HULU
Camden: Complete Season 1
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere
The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent, Season 19 – Premiere (NBC)
May 30
NETFLIX
Eric (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Geek Girl (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Outchef'd, Season 3 (Food Network)
PRIME VIDEO
Die Hart 2: Die Harter (2024)
HULU
MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere
The Promised Land
PEACOCK
We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
May 31
NETFLIX
A Part of You (SE) – NETFLIX FILM
Chola Chabuca
How to Ruin Love: The Proposal (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES
Raising Voices (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
DISNEY+
Jim Henson Idea Man – Premiere
Doctor Who – Episode: "Dot and Bubble"
PRIME VIDEO
The Outlaws S3 (2024)
HULU
Sympathy for the Devil
T.I.M.