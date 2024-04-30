Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in May 2024

Those April showers brought a lot more than just May flowers. As the month quickly winds to a close with warmer weather on the horizon, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – are preparing to drop hundreds of new TV series, movies, and originals in May 2024. Next month, Netflix will serve up plenty of laughs as it kicks off the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which will bring several new comedy specials from the likes of John Mulaney to Katt Williams, and more to the streamer. The month will also see the premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 and Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut Unfrosted. Over at Max, subscribers will be able to binge the third season of Hacks, returning following a two-year hiatus, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, and A24's film The Iron Claw, starring Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron. For the Disney-backed streamers, the Disney+ catalog will grow with additions like the final episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, and Dr. Who Season 14, with Hulu dropping everything from The Kardashians Season 5 to the Hulu original documentary The Contestant. To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Prime Video here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in April 2024.

May 1 NETFLIX

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) – NETFLIX COMEDY

Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) – NETFLIX FILM

Frankly Speaking (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

The Best Man Holiday

Blended

Blue Mountain State Seasons 1 – 3

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland

Eat Pray Love

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

The Gentlemen

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk

Jumanji (1995)

Liar Liar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Matrix Resurrections

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Outlander Season 6

Patriots Day

Public Enemies

Ride Along

Shrek

Shrek Forever After

Starship Troopers

Traffic

The Wedding Planner

White House Down

Woody Woodpecker

The Young Victoria MAX

All About My Mother (1999)

Black Christmas (2019)

Crank (2006)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

The Dead Don't Die (2019)

Don Jon (2013)

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

The Edge (1997)

The Florida Project (2017)

Genius (2016)

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 35 (Food Network)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Jack and the Beanstalk (1952)

Jersey Boys (2014)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Lighthouse (2019)

Mad Max (1979)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC)

Poltergeist (2015)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Poltergeist III (1988)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Sisters (2015)

The Upside of Anger (2005)

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Wonderland (2003) DISNEY+

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (S3, 20 episodes)

Marvel's Daredevil (2003)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 315 "The Cavalry Has Arrived"

X-Men '97 – Ep 108 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 1 APPLE TV+

Acapulco Season 3 PRIME VIDEO

12 Angry Men (1957)

3:10 To Yuma (1957)

A Dangerous Method (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Airplane! (1980)

All That Heaven Allows (1955)

American Me (1992)

Anatomy Of A Murder (1959)

Atonement (2008)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Beautiful And Twisted (2015)

Beautiful Girls (1996)

Because I Said So (2007)

Ben Hur (2013)

Biloxi Blues (1988)

Blame It On Rio (1984)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Breach (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

California Suite (1978)

Call Me By Your Name (2018)

Call Me Crazy: A Five Film (2013)

Capote (2006)

Chocolat (2001)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Coco Before Chanel (2009)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Cry Macho (2021)

Dead Reckoning (1947)

Death Race (2008)

Death Race 2 (2011)

Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)

Delta Force (1986)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)

Drew Peterson: Untouchable (2012)

Emma.(2020)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Europa Report (2013)

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

Flight Of The Intruder (1991)

Fluke (1995)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)

Gattaca (1997)

Gilda (1946)

Glory (1990)

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man (1991)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser V: Inferno (2022)

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld (2005)

Imagine That (2009)

In A Lonely Place (1950)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)

Isle Of The Dead (2016)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

Knock On Any Door (1949)

Koyaanisqatsi (1982)

Lassie: The Road Back (1970)

Lizzie Borden Took An Ax (2014)

Lone Wolf Mcquade (1983)

Magnificent Obsession (1954)

Malcolm X (1992)

Men At Work (1990)

Night School (2018)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)

Open Wide (2024)

Pal Joey (1957)

Panic Room (2002)

Pillow Talk (1959)

Pompeii (2014)

Psycho (1960)

Rear Window (1954)

Reindeer Games Homecoming (2022)

Repo Men (2010)

Roboshark (2015)

Rolling Thunder (1977)

Rope (1948)

Run Lola Run (1999)

Schindler's List (1994)

Serpico (1973)

Shampoo (1975)

Sliver (1993)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark Of Truth (2008)

Steel Magnolias (2012)

Steppin' Into The Holiday (2022)

The Accused (1988)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across

the Eighth Dimension (1984)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Advocates Devil (1997)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Big Heat (1953)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Birds (1963)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Deer Hunter (1979)

The Harder They Fall (1956)

The Lady From Shanghai (1948)

The Last Detail (1974)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

The Mountain Men (1980)

The Night of The Hunter (1955)

The One (2001)

The Ring (2002)

The Swimmer (1968)

The Tarnished Angels (1957)

The Wiz (1978)

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vertigo (1958)

Virtuosity (1995)

Whiplash (2014)

With This Ring (2015)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) HULU

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)

Shardlake: Complete Season 1

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

The Beach

Big

Big Daddy

Black Hawk Down

The Bounty Hunter

Cast Away

The Chronicles of Riddick

Come See The Paradise

The Darjeeling Limited

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Elvis

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Free State of Jones

Good Boys

The Joy Luck Club

The King's Man

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Love, Gilda

The Mask

Meet the Spartans

Mr. Turner

Money Monster

My Name Is Khan

The Negotiator

Night School

Ocean's 8

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Rushmore

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Rundown

School For Scoundrels

Sideways

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion

That Thing You Do!

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Walk The Line

The Wedding Ringer

White Chicks

White House Down

13 Going On 30

300 PEACOCK

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

10 Things I Hate About You

27 Dresses

The 40 Year Old Virgin

2046

A Bride for Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Angels & Demons

As Luck Would Have It

Beijing Bicycle

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Boogie

The Boss

Bruce Lee, the Legend

The Cabin in the Woods

The Chronicles of Riddick

Couples Retreat

Cowboys & Aliens

The Da Vinci Code

Doom

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Enemy at the Gates

Five Star Christmas

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Get Out

The Hurt Locker

Identity Thief

Inferno

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

The Joy Luck Club

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

King Kong

Knight and Day

The Last Airbender

Life of Pi

Life of the Party

Lift

Little Rascals

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love on Safari

Love Takes Flight

Love Under the Stars

Luv

Mad Max

Madea Goes to Jail

Madea's Big Happy Family

Marry Me in Yosemite

Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)

Memoirs of a Geisha

Merry & Bright

Midway to Love

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy ('99)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

No Time to Die

Pitch Black

Prospect

Queen of Spain

Return to Christmas Creek

Riddick

Rise: Blood Hunter

Rome in Love

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

The Rundown

The Scorpion King

This Beautiful Fantastic

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Snitch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Spy Kids 4

Step Brothers

Tammy

This is 40

Three Extremes II

Three... Extremes

Tortilla Soup

Uncle Buck

Valkyrie

War (2007)

Warrior (2011)

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too

May 2 NETFLIX

A Man in Full – NETFLIX SERIES

Beautiful Rebel (IT) – NETFLIX FILM

Lola

Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

T・P BON (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME MAX

Hacks, Season 3 (Max Original)

Selena + Restaurant, Season 1 (Food Network)

Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6), Season 1 (Max Original)

Turtles All the Way Down (Max Original) PRIME VIDEO

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

The Idea of You (2024) HULU

The Contestant: Documentary Premiere

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere

Customer Wars: Complete Season 2

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3

Bad Reputation

Mad Money PEACOCK

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)* Chucky, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)

May 3 NETFLIX

2 Hearts

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)

Postcards (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES

Selling the OC Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Unbroken Voice Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES

Unfrosted – NETFLIX FILM MAX

Batwheels, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Stop Making Sense (A24 2023 Re-Release)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV) DISNEY+

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) PRIME VIDEO

Clarkson's Farm S3 (2024)

NWSL (2024) HULU

Prom Dates

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere

The Flood

3 Days in Malay

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With A Vengeance

A Good Day To Die Hard

Live Free Or Die Hard PEACOCK

May 4 NETFLIX

The Atypical Family (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Katt Williams: Woke Foke – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) MAX

America's Backyard Gold, Season 1 (Discovery Channel) DISNEY+

How Not to Draw Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming PRIME VIDEO

Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video (2024) HULU

12 Hour Shift PEACOCK

May 5 NETFLIX

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Roast of Tom Brady – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) MAX

People Magazine Killer Investigates, Season 1 (ID) DISNEY+

Monsters at Work (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming HULU

Bad Boys for Life PEACOCK

May 6 NETFLIX

30 for 30: Broke

30 for 30: Deion's Double Play

30 for 30: The Two Escobars

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Reba Seasons 1-6 MAX

Mini Beat Power Rockers, S4B

Next Baking Master: Paris, Season 1 (Food Network)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 4 (Animal Planet) HULU

Reminiscence PEACOCK

May 7 NETFLIX

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Super Rich in Korea (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024 (Motor Trend)

Outdaughtered, Season 10 (TLC) DISNEY+

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story HULU

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere PEACOCK

Eurovision Song Contest 2024

May 8 NETFLIX

The Final: Attack on Wembley (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

War Dogs MAX

In Pursuit with John Walsh, Season 5 (ID)

Stupid Pet Tricks, Season 1 (TBS) DISNEY+

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 7 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S1 Batch 2, 4 episodes)

Let it Be – Premiere

X-Men '97 – Ep 109 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 2 APPLE TV+

Dark Matter

Hollywood Con Queen PRIME VIDEO

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us (2024)

Oh My Ghost (2015)

The GOAT (2024) HULU

In Limbo: Complete Season 1

Bloodshot PEACOCK

May 9 NETFLIX

Bodkin – NETFLIX SERIES

The Guardian of the Monarchs (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Mother of the Bride – NETFLIX FILM

Sing Street

Thank You, Next (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max Original) HULU

Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries

Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1

The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1

Stove Tots: Complete Season 1

Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Love Undercover, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

May 10 NETFLIX

Blood of Zeus Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Living with Leopards (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Ultimatum: South Africa (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

The Iron Claw (2023) (A24) DISNEY+

Doctor Who – Premiere – Episodes: "The Church on Ruby Road," "Space Babies" and "Devil's Chord" HULU

Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Biosphere

Wanted Man

Eileen PEACOCK

May 11 NETFLIX

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL MAX

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO Original) PEACOCK

May 12 MAX

Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes (Discovery Channel)

Naked and Afraid XL, Season 10 (Discovery Channel) HULU

Where the Crawdads Sing PEACOCK

May 13 NETFLIX

Archer Seasons 1-13

Princess Power Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

SMILING FRIENDS, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Summer Baking Championship, Season 2 (Food Network) PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, Season 15 (NBC)

OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Premiere, 2 Episodes (E!)

May 14 NETFLIX

Married at First Sight Season 15 MAX

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5 (TLC) PRIME VIDEO

American Fiction (2023)

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Muppets From Space (2020) HULU

The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Cold Justice, Season 7 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

May 15 NETFLIX

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Clovehitch Killer MAX

Botched Bariatrics, Season 1 (TLC)

Ghost Adventures, Season 28 (Discovery Channel)

Home Sweet Rome (2023) (Max Original)

Sleepless (2017) DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S4, 4 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S3, 5 episodes)

X-Men '97 – Ep 110 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 3 PRIME VIDEO

Fifty Shades Of Black (2016) HULU

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13

Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12, 14 and 15

NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24

Tanked: Complete Season 1

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4

I Am Not Your Negro

My Scientology Movie PEACOCK

May 16 NETFLIX

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

Dumb and Dumber To

Maestro in Blue Season 2 (GR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Upgrade MAX

Murder in the Heartland (ID) PRIME VIDEO

Academy of Country Music Awards (2024)

Outer Range S2 (2024)

WNBA (2024)

Creed (2015)

Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story (2022) HULU

Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere

Living Smaller: Complete Season 1

Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1

Paddington PEACOCK

Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) – 5 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)

May 17 NETFLIX

The 8 Show (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Power – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thelma the Unicorn – NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 15 (Discovery Channel) DISNEY+

Doctor Who – Episode "Boom" APPLE TV+

The Big Cigar PRIME VIDEO

99 (2024) HULU

Birth/Rebirth

He Went That Way

The Sweet East PEACOCK

Law & Order, Season 23 – Finale (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)

May 18 MAX

Design Down Under, Season 2 (Magnolia Network) PEACOCK

May 19 NETFLIX

A Simple Favor

Golden Kamuy (JP) – NETFLIX FILM MAX

Ciao House, Season 2 (Food Network) PEACOCK

Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story – Special (NBC)

May 20 NETFLIX

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series (CNN Original Series)

May 21 NETFLIX

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy – NETFLIX COMEDY

Wildfire Seasons 1-4 MAX

Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh (CNN Original)

May 22 NETFLIX

Act Your Age Season 1

Toughest Forces on Earth (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Moonshiners: Master Distiller (Discovery Channel) DISNEY+

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – Premiere

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 – Premiere APPLE TV+

Trying Season 4 HULU

Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

May 23 NETFLIX

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (AR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man (MX) – NETFLIX COMEDY

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

In Good Hands 2 (TR) – NETFLIX FILM

Tires – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Last Chance Garage, Season 1 (Motor Trend)

Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara), Season 1 (Max Original)

Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted, Season 2 (Motor Trend)

Thirst with Shay Mitchell (Max Original) PRIME VIDEO

The 1% Club (2024)

The Blue Angels (2024) HULU

The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars Season 2 Premiere

The Ape Star

The Seeding PEACOCK

Love Undercover, Season 1 – FINALE – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 – Finale (NBC)

May 24 NETFLIX

Atlas – NETFLIX FILM

Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – NETFLIX FAMILY

Mulligan Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

My Oni Girl (JP) – NETFLIX FILM MAX

Caught: Wild and Weird America (Discovery Channel)

Diary of an Old Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network) DISNEY+

The Beach Boys – Premiere

Doctor Who – Episode "73 Yards" PRIME VIDEO

DOM S3 (2024) HULU

Ferrari

Sentinel (2024) PEACOCK

May 25 MAX

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (Discovery Channel) PRIME VIDEO

May 26 MAX

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice PEACOCK

May 27 MAX

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 3

Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend) HULU

Fantasy Island PEACOCK

May 28 NETFLIX

Burnt DISNEY+

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4, 6 episodes) PRIME VIDEO

The Boys in The Boat (2023) HULU

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4 PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Couple's Special, Season 15 (NBC)

May 29 NETFLIX

Bionic (BR)- NETFLIX FILM

Colors of Evil: Red (PL) – NETFLIX FILM

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Patrick Melrose MAX

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 4 (ID)

MoviePass, MovieCrash (HBO Original)

Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor) (Max Original) HULU

Camden: Complete Season 1

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere

The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

May 30 NETFLIX

Eric (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES

Geek Girl (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Outchef'd, Season 3 (Food Network) PRIME VIDEO

Die Hart 2: Die Harter (2024) HULU

MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere

The Promised Land PEACOCK

