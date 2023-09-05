Bret Hart's Weird Starbucks Order Revealed, and It Doesn't Even Involve Coffee

We here at PopCulture.com cover the big wrestling stories of the day, like CM Punk's AEW firing and John Cena's WWE return. However, we also like to write up some of the more trivial stories we come across, like the answer to the burning question "What's it like being 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's neighbor?" Now, we'd like to help answer another question that likely keeps wrestling fans across the globe up at night: "What does Bret Hart order at Starbucks?"

The answer came during an episode of the podcast Caster's Couch, Ovilee May's new podcast with fellow eports personalities Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines and Barento "Raz" Mohammed. While the trio and special guest Gina Darling were discussing celebrity encounters, Raz revealed the fateful day he met "The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be" while working at a Starbucks.

Raz was working his way through college at the time and was having an absolutely terrible day. A customer then ordered an unusual array of breakfast items, adding to his annoyance. However, Raz's attitude towards the customer changed when he realized he was none other than the five-time WWE champion.

"This was like a really hectic Starbucks. Both drive-thru and front, you're just running most of the time," Raz explained. "And I was sick that day, and I was like 'Not a great day!' I was sick as a dog. I just hated my life; I couldn't get the day off. So I was like 'God damn it,' and there was an order that came through in drive-thru."

He continued, "This guy wants like three or four, like five breakfast sandwiches — not heated up. He wanted just cold, frozen breakfast sandwiches and oatmeal. I was like 'What kind of weird meal is this?' I could not understand who would order this. ... I was like 'Are you sure you don't want me to cook —' and I look at the person who's in the car: Bret Hart. Literally, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart."

Raz did care about Hart's ice-cold oddity of a Starbucks order. He was just stoked to see one of his childhood favorites in the flesh.

"He is the f—ing king," Raz said. "I grew up a huge wrestling fan. I grew up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and so the two people that I really watched a lot growing up was Brett and Owen (Hart, his brother. He was, for me, the GOAT."

He added, "At first I was annoyed, sick and everything. And I see his face; everything dropped. Literally, my emotions just changed, flipped like a dime, and I was like 'Oh my God I am your biggest fan!'"

Bret Hart, a WWE Hall of Famer, has been long retired from wrestling but still appears in promotions on occasion for brief appearances. In recent years, he has popped up at both WWE and AEW events in a special guest capacity. He regularly makes appearances at fan conventions and also has a restaurant, Hitman's Bar, in Calgary.

