Gina Darling Thinks She Was Scammed by Baby Formula Flipper at Target

Gina Darling was seemingly targeted by one of the latest scams that have popped up around social media. The former Attack of the Show! co-host revealed on a recent Twitch stream that she was fooled into buying four cans of baby formula for a woman she now believes to be a scammer. Darling, who has huge followings on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, said she was shopping for clothes at a Target store when she was approached by a dressed-down woman around the age of 20. The woman spoke in an extremely quiet tone and asked Darling if she would help her buy baby formula for her infant.

As Darling told her Twitch audience, "Listen, you can't tell me you gotta feed a baby. I'll feed your baby!"

Darling noted that she didn't think the woman was scamming her at first because the purported mom didn't ask for cash and was fine with Darling purchasing the formula with a card. She had also heard about baby formula shortages in the news, and the woman seemed "so sad and quiet." Darling explained, "I can't say no, it's baby formula!"

The actress/host, who is also known for her work on the podcast Big Mood and the G4/WWE game show Arena, initially felt good about helping the woman. However, as the day went on, a nagging feeling grew. "Something didn't sit right with me," Darling noted. "I don't mind helping people, but something inside was like, something isn't right."

Darling then searched "Target scam baby formula" on Facebook and found numerous posts outlining similar situations. Scammers apparently get others to buy the baby formula and then sell it to parents in need, pocketing the cash with no investment of their own. Members of her Twitch community also pointed out that it was hard to find information about this scam tactic because Google results aren't helpful. (Searches pull up news articles about online schemers trying to steal money from parents trying to locate formula online.) Based on what Darling found on Facebook, she thinks the woman she "helped" was a scammer and she was out more than $100.

"I didn't know, I just wanted to feed a stupid f—ing baby," she said lightheartedly. While Darling's experience might help other retail shoppers be more cautious, she herself also noted, "Even if it was a scam, maybe next time, it won't be. I don't know. You've gotta feed someone's baby!"