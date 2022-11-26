WWE's Bayley Competed on Game Show Episode Fans Won't Ever See

While Bayley and her Damage CTRL team members are set for a fierce battle on Saturday night at WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames, she had quite a different face-off earlier this year on the set of Arena. Arena was WWE's celebrity game show created in partnership with G4TV, and one episode featured Bayley teaming with Ron Funches against Tyler Breeze and Matt Braunger. Unfortunately, the footage from that episode is officially lost media because Comcast shuttered G4 just days before its premiere.

In light of the network's shutdown — which someone leaked via Puck and Deadline before employees were even notified internally —Bayley took to Twitter to share a look at the scrapped episode. One is a simple selfie in front of a G4 logo alongside Breeze, who now works behind the scenes at WWE on the company's UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The next was a group photo showing the contestants with hosts Gina Darling and Austin Creed (a.k.a. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods); it appears Funches and Bayley won, as the Harley Quinn actor was holding the winner's trophy. The final bit was a video of one of the episode's wacky challenges, in which contestants launched balls off a ramp into Skee-Ball-like targets.

I’m so happy I got to work with everyone at @G4TV a few times. Always treated so well and had so much fun. Thank you @AustinCreedWins 😎🥰 https://t.co/u1N50T3KW9 pic.twitter.com/nmwUfWpRZo — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 18, 2022

In the caption of her post, Bayley noted that she was "always treated so well and had so much fun" when working with G4. She had previously worked on the WWE 2K22 Superstar Ratings reveal special and an episode of Attack of the Show! (which was coincidentally also scrapped due to sudden layoffs that were made just hours before the Sept. 14 episode was set to go live).

While it seems the on-screen talent had a great time making the now-lost Arena episode, there were apparently some issues related to the production behind the scenes. In a Washington Post article that some G4 personalities have since scrutinized, the Arena crew was reported to have quit the week prior to the network's Oct. 16 shuttering. However, an Arena crew member appeared on Darling's Twitch stream later that night and simply noted that the situation wasn't exactly what WaPo reported.

The world missed out on this greatness. https://t.co/AmIi7TvOPF pic.twitter.com/ilmZuUHKG0 — GINA DARLING (@MissGinaDarling) October 25, 2022

The publication went on the run a second report on G4's shuttering, claiming, "a key producer on Arena, a flagship show made as part of a deal with the WWE wrestling circuit originally set to last until April 2023, quit after G4 refused to grant them a raise and additional staff to make up for September's layoffs." The only other detailed aspect on the end of Arena came in an Oct. 22 interview on Gamertag Radio where crew member Shawna Kelley noted the network internally "postponed" Arena on Oct. 14.

The four released episodes of Arena are available on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. There's no word on if WWE plans to continue the game show outside of G4, but fans have been vocal in hoping that Darling and Creed could helm its next iteration. However, it could be complicated since the Arena property is based on the G4's esports competition of the same name that aired in the 2000s. There is a chance, though; two G4 shows, Name Your Price and Hey, Donna!, already have revivals in the works.