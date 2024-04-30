Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2024

This coming May, Paramount+ subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. Already boasting a library with titles like Criminal Minds: Evolution, 1883, and Halo, the streaming service is set to bring even more exciting things to subscribers in May 2024.

Most notably, May at Paramount+ will close the chapter on several beloved titles. Along with the premiere of Evil's fourth and final season, the month will also see the final eight episodes of The Chi debut. But those endings will also give way to new beginnings, with everything from the debut of new titles like Pillowcase Murders and Mourning in Lod to the return of fan-favorites like Behind the Music Season 2 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9. Hit films including Annihilation, Point Break, True Grit, Boogie Nights, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Indecent Proposal, Maid in Manhattan, and more are also coming to Paramount+ and Paramount+ with Showtime.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in May 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).