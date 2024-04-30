Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2024
The final season of 'Evil', the last episodes of 'The Chi,' and more are coming to Paramount+ in May.
This coming May, Paramount+ subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. Already boasting a library with titles like Criminal Minds: Evolution, 1883, and Halo, the streaming service is set to bring even more exciting things to subscribers in May 2024.
Most notably, May at Paramount+ will close the chapter on several beloved titles. Along with the premiere of Evil's fourth and final season, the month will also see the final eight episodes of The Chi debut. But those endings will also give way to new beginnings, with everything from the debut of new titles like Pillowcase Murders and Mourning in Lod to the return of fan-favorites like Behind the Music Season 2 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9. Hit films including Annihilation, Point Break, True Grit, Boogie Nights, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Indecent Proposal, Maid in Manhattan, and more are also coming to Paramount+ and Paramount+ with Showtime.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in May 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
May 1
Charles: The New King
PAW Patrol (Season 9)
PAW Patrol: Dino Rescue
PAW Patrol: Rescue Knights
The Mightiest (Season 1)
All About the Benjamins
Annihilation
Anything for Fame*
Baywatch
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
Belly*
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club*
Big Jake
Big Night
Black Lotus*
Boogie Nights
Clockstoppers
Crawl
Days of Heaven
Double Jeopardy
Ella Enchanted
Everybody Wants Some!!
Faster
Fences
Fire In The Sky
Flight Of The Intruder
Four Brothers
Frida*
Ghost
Harriet The Spy
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
How She Move*
I Know What You Did Last Summer*
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer*
I'll See You in My Dreams*
Imagine That
In the Cut
Indecent Proposal
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Joy Ride
Kelly & Cal*
Kinky Boots*
Maid in Manhattan*
Margot At The Wedding*
Marvin's Room*
Mommie Dearest*
No Country for Old Men
Once Upon A Time In The West
Point Break
Revolutionary Road*
Rocketman
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Serpico
Shall We Dance?*
Shane
Sliver
Stand By Me*
Terms of Endearment
The Accused
The Back-up Plan
The Gift*
The Golden Child
The Guilt Trip
The Hateful Eight*
The Haunting
The Joy Luck Club
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Original Kings of Comedy*
The Prince Of Tides
The Terminal
True Grit
Vantage Point
Virtuosity
What's Eating Gilbert Grape*
What's Your Number?
Zoolander 2
Sports
May 1
UEFA Champions League Semifinal – Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG
May 2
UEFA Europa League Semifinals
UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals
May 4
Beyond Limits*
Course Record with Michael Breed*
PGA Tour – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
May 5
PGA Tour – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
Barclays Women's Super League – Chelsea vs. Bristol City
NWSL – Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current*
May 7
UEFA Champions League Semifinal – PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
May 8
UEFA Champions League Semifinal – Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
May 9
UEFA Europa League Semifinals
UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals
May 11
Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix*
AFC Champions League Final Leg 1
PGA Tour – Wells Fargo Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
May 12
PGA Tour – Wells Fargo Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
Course Record with Michael Breed*
PGA Championship Preview*
May 15
Barclays Women's Super League – Tottenham vs. Chelsea
May 18
PGA Tour – PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
May 19
PGA Tour – PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Arlington*
May 25
WNBA – New York Liberty @ Minnesota Lynx*
AFC Champions League Final Leg 2
PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
May 26
PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
PBR – Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo*
Course Record with Michael Breed*
PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away*
May 8 - May 31
May 8
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1
May 15
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 5)
The Boss Baby 2: Family Business
May 18
Supernova*
May 22
Aerial Adventures Season 1
May 25
National Lampoon's Van Wilder – The Rise of Taj*
May 28
3 Generations*
May 29
CMT Giants (2022)
CMT Storytellers Seasons 1-2
CMT Summer Camp Seasons (2022-2023)
CMT Summer Sessions (Season 2)
May 31
Black Christmas*
Sports: Throughout May
Italian Serie A competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
Barclays Women's Super League competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition