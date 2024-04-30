Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 29)
Jerry Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted' hits Netflix this week alongside 'Shrek,' 'Selling the OC' Season 3, and more.
Netflix is saying goodbye to April and hello to May in a big way. This week, as we flip the page on the calendar to a new month, the streamer will bring subscribers more than 50 new titles to binge, a mix of TV series, movies, and Netflix originals from both its April 2024 and May 2024 content lists
With Monday and Tuesday marking the last days of April, some of the last titles from that month's streaming list will finally be checked off, including the Netflix film Honeymoonish, the originals series Fiasco, and new episodes of the streamer's latest reality show Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?. As is the case most months, May 1 will then bring with it dozens of new-to-Netflix licensed titles, with this week's roundup featuring hit films like Blended, The Edge of Seventeen, The Equalizer, Jumanji (1995), Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and both Shrek and Shrek Forever After. The start of the month will also see several new Netflix originals hitting the streaming library, including Unfrosted, a film about the origins of the Pop-Tart, and the new anime T・P BON.
'Honeymoonish'
Premiere Date: Monday, April 29
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Two newlyweds on their honeymoon discover that they are different in almost every way – but can these opposites attract?"
'Fiasco'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 30
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Raphael, a young, ambitious director, is making his first feature film – the pressure – but the mise-en-scene on the set of his making of will disrupt his plans and bring about a chaos without end."
'Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?' (new episodes)
Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 30
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "In this new epic game of trust, strangers have to maneuver their way into a luxury paradise and out of a hellish jungle camp. In order to do that, they need to build relationships and gain each other's trust. With 100k on the line and faced with difficult decisions, will these strangers become friends or enemies? Host of the show is Bonnie Strange."
'T・P BON'
Premiere Date: Thursday, May 2
Type: Netflix Anime
Synopsis: "Fujiko F. Fujio's science fiction manga "Time Patrol Bon", which had been serialized from 1978, will launch its first animated series, exclusively on Netflix in 2024. It is a science fiction story about a junior high school student named "Bon", who by chance becomes a member of the Time Patrol and saves those who died unfortunate deaths that don't significantly alter the course of history. From Egypt during the construction of the pyramids, to the Tian Shan Mountains overlooking the Silk Road, all the way to the Jurassic period when dinosaurs lived... Everyone will be on the edge of their seat to witness the magnificent scenery and historical moments from Bon's perspective. The animation production is handled by BONES, the animation company behind "My Hero Academia" among others, with fans all over the world. The director is Masahiro Ando, who is known for his delicate portrayal of characters in works such as "Hanasaku Iroha" and "Sword of the Stranger". In addition, the main character, Bon Namihira, is voiced by Akihisa Wakayama, whose fresh performance attracts viewers, and his buddy, Ream Stream, is voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki, a talented voice actress who won the first ever double award for Best Leading and Supporting Voice Actor at the 17th Seiyu Awards. The music is by Michiru Ōshima, who continues to be active in various fields from historical dramas to animated TV series. Fujiko F. Fujio's mysterious adventure story that both adults and children can enjoy is about to begin!
Ordinary junior high school student Bon Namihira encounters Time Patrol member Ream Stream, a girl from the future, along with a strange creature called Buyoyon. The Time Patrol agents save those who died unfortunate deaths that don't significantly alter the course of history. During these missions, anyone who sees Ream and the other agents has their memories erased. However, Bon's memory remains mysteriously intact, so he is brought in as a Time Patrol agent-in-training. Teaming up with Ream to carry out missions, Bon is excited about using tools of the future, including the "time boat" that can sail through time and space. Bon gets carried away at times, but through the missions, he touches the lives of people who lived wisely in each era. Go on an epic journey throughout Earth and the history of humanity along with T・P BON!"prevnext
'Unfrosted'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 3
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars writer/director Jerry Seinfeld."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 4/29/24
Boiling Point: Season 1
Avail. 5/1/24
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Frankly Speaking (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
The Best Man Holiday
Blended
Blue Mountain State Seasons 1 – 3
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland
Eat Pray Love
The Edge of Seventeen
The Equalizer
The Gentlemen
Hellboy (2019)
Hulk
Jumanji (1995)
Liar Liar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Matrix Resurrections
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Outlander Season 6
Patriots Day
Public Enemies
Ride Along
Shrek
Shrek Forever After
Starship Troopers
Traffic
The Wedding Planner
White House Down
Woody Woodpecker
The Young Victoria
Avail. 5/2/24
A Man in Full – NETFLIX SERIES
Beautiful Rebel (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
Lola
Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/3/24
2 Hearts
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)
Postcards (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES
Selling the OC Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Unbroken Voice Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
Netflix will be doing a bit of spring cleaning this week as it makes room for the round of new additions set to kick off May.
Leaving 4/30/24
13 Going on 30
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night
Apollo 13
Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
Elvis
Erin Brockovich
The First Purge
Fried Green Tomatoes
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Joker
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Purge: Election Year
Silver Linings Playbook
Step Brothers
Twins
Whiplash
Leaving 5/1/24
Bennett's War
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Leaving 5/2/24
Survive the Night
Leaving 5/3/24
Arctic Dogs