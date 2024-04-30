Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 29)

Netflix is saying goodbye to April and hello to May in a big way. This week, as we flip the page on the calendar to a new month, the streamer will bring subscribers more than 50 new titles to binge, a mix of TV series, movies, and Netflix originals from both its April 2024 and May 2024 content liststelevision show,film,documentary,streaming media,release date. With Monday and Tuesday marking the last days of April, some of the last titles from that month's streaming list will finally be checked off, including the Netflix film Honeymoonish, the originals series Fiasco, and new episodes of the streamer's latest reality show Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?. As is the case most months, May 1 will then bring with it dozens of new-to-Netflix licensed titles, with this week's roundup featuring hit films like Blended, The Edge of Seventeen, The Equalizer, Jumanji (1995), Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and both Shrek and Shrek Forever After. The start of the month will also see several new Netflix originals hitting the streaming library, including Unfrosted, a film about the origins of the Pop-Tart, and the new anime T・P BON. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Honeymoonish' Premiere Date: Monday, April 29

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Two newlyweds on their honeymoon discover that they are different in almost every way – but can these opposites attract?"

'Fiasco' Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 30

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Raphael, a young, ambitious director, is making his first feature film – the pressure – but the mise-en-scene on the set of his making of will disrupt his plans and bring about a chaos without end."

'Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?' (new episodes) (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 30

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In this new epic game of trust, strangers have to maneuver their way into a luxury paradise and out of a hellish jungle camp. In order to do that, they need to build relationships and gain each other's trust. With 100k on the line and faced with difficult decisions, will these strangers become friends or enemies? Host of the show is Bonnie Strange."

'T・P BON' Premiere Date: Thursday, May 2

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "Fujiko F. Fujio's science fiction manga "Time Patrol Bon", which had been serialized from 1978, will launch its first animated series, exclusively on Netflix in 2024. It is a science fiction story about a junior high school student named "Bon", who by chance becomes a member of the Time Patrol and saves those who died unfortunate deaths that don't significantly alter the course of history. From Egypt during the construction of the pyramids, to the Tian Shan Mountains overlooking the Silk Road, all the way to the Jurassic period when dinosaurs lived... Everyone will be on the edge of their seat to witness the magnificent scenery and historical moments from Bon's perspective. The animation production is handled by BONES, the animation company behind "My Hero Academia" among others, with fans all over the world. The director is Masahiro Ando, who is known for his delicate portrayal of characters in works such as "Hanasaku Iroha" and "Sword of the Stranger". In addition, the main character, Bon Namihira, is voiced by Akihisa Wakayama, whose fresh performance attracts viewers, and his buddy, Ream Stream, is voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki, a talented voice actress who won the first ever double award for Best Leading and Supporting Voice Actor at the 17th Seiyu Awards. The music is by Michiru Ōshima, who continues to be active in various fields from historical dramas to animated TV series. Fujiko F. Fujio's mysterious adventure story that both adults and children can enjoy is about to begin! Ordinary junior high school student Bon Namihira encounters Time Patrol member Ream Stream, a girl from the future, along with a strange creature called Buyoyon. The Time Patrol agents save those who died unfortunate deaths that don't significantly alter the course of history. During these missions, anyone who sees Ream and the other agents has their memories erased. However, Bon's memory remains mysteriously intact, so he is brought in as a Time Patrol agent-in-training. Teaming up with Ream to carry out missions, Bon is excited about using tools of the future, including the "time boat" that can sail through time and space. Bon gets carried away at times, but through the missions, he touches the lives of people who lived wisely in each era. Go on an epic journey throughout Earth and the history of humanity along with T・P BON!"

'Unfrosted' Premiere Date: Friday, May 3

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars writer/director Jerry Seinfeld."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 4/29/24

Boiling Point: Season 1 Avail. 5/1/24

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) – NETFLIX COMEDY

Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) – NETFLIX FILM

Frankly Speaking (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

The Best Man Holiday

Blended

Blue Mountain State Seasons 1 – 3

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland

Eat Pray Love

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

The Gentlemen

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk

Jumanji (1995)

Liar Liar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Matrix Resurrections

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Outlander Season 6

Patriots Day

Public Enemies

Ride Along

Shrek

Shrek Forever After

Starship Troopers

Traffic

The Wedding Planner

White House Down

Woody Woodpecker

The Young Victoria Avail. 5/2/24

A Man in Full – NETFLIX SERIES

Beautiful Rebel (IT) – NETFLIX FILM

Lola

Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 5/3/24

2 Hearts

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)

Postcards (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES

Selling the OC Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Unbroken Voice Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES