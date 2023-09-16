Game Show Sets Celebrity Contestants for Live Show Return

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Name Your Price is preparing for its three-city live tour, and one stop's panel of celebrity contestants has been revealed. On Sept. 1, host Austin Show revealed that Name You Price's Oct. 7 Miami stop (at The Fillmore at Miami Beach) will feature four major Twitch/YouTube personalities competing as contestants: Karl Jacobs, Quackity, TommyInnit and TinaKitten. All of them will be especially familiar to those who watch Minecraft/Dream SMP videos, while Jacobs is also known for his work with MrBeast, YouTube's most popular creator. (Click here to find tickets to the Name Your Price live tour.)

Three of the contestants have competed on Name Your Price, back before Misfits Gaming acquired the rights to the former G4TV game show. Jacobs, Quackity, and TinaKitten all competed together on a Sept. 22, 2022, episode that also featured Corpse Husband as a contestant. Jacobs and Quackity also competed in a Season 1 episode together, and Jacobs also took place in Name Your Price's first-ever live-audience episode at TwitchCon 2022.

There will also be another special guest at the Name Your Price Miami stop: Foolish Gamers. Foolish, a regular Name Your Price contestant, will fill in as the item presenter. During the show's G4 run, JustaMinx was the primary item presenter, but special guests also popped by to present, such as Amouranth, QTCinderella, Gina Darling, Caroline Kwan and WWE's Xavier Woods (a.k.a. Austin Creed).

Guests for the remaining two shows at The Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas (Oct. 29), and Long Beach Terrace Theater in Long Beach, California (Nov. 11) have not been announced. Austin Show and Will Neff will host all stops, just as they did for Name Your Price Seasons 1 and 2.

Misfits Gaming has not revealed a broadcast strategy Name Your Price Season 3. The show's first two seasons originally aired on linear cable/satellite, Pluto TV, Twitch and YouTube. It's also unclear if Season 3's episodes will be livestreamed from the live event venues or if they will be recorded for future uploading. Tickets are available at the show's official website, with attendees being able to expect "90 minutes of fun" for each episode taping, as well as giveaways. VIP tickets include a meet-and-greet with Austin Show, a signed poster and early entry.