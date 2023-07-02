Gabrielle Union's New Netflix Movie Is Blowing up

Gabrielle Union's newest Netflix movie, The Perfect Find, is blowing up on the streamer. The rom-com, which also stars Keith Powers, Gina Torres, Aisha Hinds, D.B. Woodside, and Janet Hubert, has remained steady on Netflix's Top 5 for movies since dropping on the streamer last week. As of the time of this writing, the film ranks as #4, but it was previously #2 in the U.S. It's only below animated film Nimona, Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2, and Sarah Snook's horror film Run Rabbit Run.

The Perfect Find follows fashion editor Jenna getting a fresh start at Darzine following a public breakup and career implosion, only her new job is at the company headed by her former rival. She also ends up getting into a love affair with younger man, Eric, who also happens to be her boss' son. Now Jenna must juggle both a meteoric career comeback and a relationship that could put it all in jeopardy.

The Netflix film is only Gabrielle Union's latest project, as she has six projects in the works, according to IMDb. She was also recently starring on Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told earlier this year and lent her voice to 2022's Disney animated film Strange World. Unfortunately, it's not all great for Union's projects, as her Cheaper by the Dozen remake last year was one of the many titles removed from Disney+ in May. It's unknown whether or not the movie will come back to the streamer, but like many platforms, it's all due to budget cuts and reviewing content.

Meanwhile, the rom-com genre is alive and well thanks to The Perfect Find, and it seems like fans are loving it. The romantic comedy genre is always a corny favorite for most people, and with an A-list cast like The Perfect Find's, it was bound to do well. Not to mention that 9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres stars in it in the midst of the Fox drama's hiatus, as well as 9-1-1's Aisha Hinds, and even Torres' on-screen Lone Star beau, D.B. Woodside, who returns to Netflix following Lucifer's end in 2021 and his unfortunate outcome in The Night Agent earlier this year.

If you are in the mood for a good, cheesy rom-com, The Perfect Find is just the movie for you. There's a reason that it's doing so well on Netflix, and it wouldn't be surprising if it stays like that for the rest of the summer.