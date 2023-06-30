'Monster' Season 2: Netflix Casts 'General Hospital' Star for Ryan Murphy Series

A General Hospital star has been tapped to portray one of the Menendez brothers in Netflix's upcoming second season of Monster, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Deadline exclusively reports that Daytime Emmy winner Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who has portrayed Spencer Cassadine on long-running soap General Hospital for two years, and They/Them star Cooper Koch will portray Lyle and Erik, respectively.

Following the controversial success of Season 1's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will tell the story of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents in Beverly Hills in 1989. They've stuck with the reason that their actions were caused by physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, despite confessing to deliberately murdering their parents.

It's unknown just how much of the brothers' story the series will tell, both leading up to the murder and the aftermath, especially since there are still ongoing developments in the case after the brothers filed documents for a new hearing following former Menudo bandmember Roy Rosselló claiming he was molested by their father, José, when he was just 14. Netflix was also given exclusive access to Lyle and Erik and will release a forthcoming documentary feature on the brothers at a later date.

General Hospital marked Chavez's first acting role, with his only other credit in the 2022 Tubi original movie Crushed. Koch's other acting credits, meanwhile, include Swallowed, 4 Floors Up, Power Book II: Ghost, A New York Christmas Wedding, and Less Than Zero. No other news has been released for Monsters, but it's likely more information will follow in the coming months, most likely depending on how the writers' strike continues. It's reported that co-creator Ryan Murphy hasn't had any involvement with the series since the walk-out, meaning that it's possible there hasn't been much activity since the strike started at the beginning of May.

Also co-created by Ian Brennan, Monster premiered on Netflix last fall to much controversy. Following the life of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, portrayed by Evan Peters, the series became one of Netflix's biggest shows despite the negative response to it, as many people thought the show glorified Dahmer and his horrific story, as well as his killings of gay men in the Midwest, with many family members of the victims speaking out. While the show was initially set to be a limited series, Netflix renewed the show two months after its premiere as an anthology series with two more seasons and formally announced Season 2 as Monsters in May.