Gina Torres Stars in Netflix's New Rom-Com Amid '9-1-1: Lone Star' Hiatus

While 9-1-1: Lone Star got renewed for a fifth season, it might be a while until fans are reunited with the 126 due to the writers' strike, but Gina Torres will still be on TV. The actress, who portrays Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega, is actually starring in Netflix's newest rom-com alongside Gabrielle Union, and it's "very sexy," as director Numa Perrier told Netflix.

In The Perfect Find, which released on June 23 and is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Tia Williams, fashion editor Jenna (Gabrielle Union) is back in New York after leaving a year ago following a public breakup and career implosion. She's looking for a fresh start at Darzine, headed by her former rival Darcy Hill (Gina Torres). Jenna soon finds herself in a love affair with a younger man, Eric (Keith Powers), who also happens to be her boss' son.

Coincidentally, Torres is not the only 9-1-1 universe cast member that stars in The Perfect Find. 9-1-1's Aisha Hinds also stars in the film, as well as Torres' on-screen beau D.B. Woodside, who plays Reverend Parks in the latest season of Lone Star. Janet Hubert and La La Anthony also star in the film, which is directed by Numa Perrier and written by Leigh Davenport. Perrier told Netflix that Torres is "so magnetic, she lights up every room."

"We wanted her to just be an absolute New York fashion woman who's bold and unapologetic and takes up all the space in the room," Perrier shared. "That's who Gina Torres is. We don't get to see her like that a lot because she plays very buttoned-up characters, but she really got to let go in the role of Darcy."

Even though The Perfect Find just released, it is already doing pretty well. As of the time of this writing, the film is #2 on Netflix's Top 10 chart in movies, which is just behind Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2. It seems like the movie is one to watch this summer, and a romantic comedy starring such a great cast with a great story, it's definitely going to do well. If fans are missing 9-1-1: Lone Star, and even 9-1-1, The Perfect Find is the perfect match. And if that isn't up to par, all four seasons of Lone Star are streaming on Hulu to keep you occupied until Season 5 eventually premieres, whenever that may be.