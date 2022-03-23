Disney+’s ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Adaptation: What the Movie’s Critics Are Saying

The long anticipated remake of the Steve Martin-led Cheaper by the Dozen is here. In the Disney+ original movie, the story follows the organized chaos of a blended family of 12, the Bakers. The family tries to balance a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star as the parents, an interracial couple who also have to keep their children informed of racial and social challenges.

The film also stars Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.

For Union, she told Shadow and Act that she was attracted to this specific project because she relates closely to her character and the blended family. Union is married to NBA champion, Dwayne Wade, and is a stepmother to his two children and nephew from a previous relationship. They also have a daughter, Kaavia.

“The Bakers are not unlike the Wades..like we are a blended family,” Union said in her chat with S&A. “It is a traveling circus most of the time. But I rarely get to see families [on-screen] like ours and my extended family, where an aunt might come live with you, a cousin, grandma…everyone’s kind of together. Usually, we shame those families as if something has gone wrong. You know what I mean?”

Social media users haven’t been afraid to share their reactions, with most of them highlighting the positive lessons imparted, but there are some critics.

Leave race out of it

While some enjoyed the conversations surrounding race, others preferred to keep it light. Many watch Disney’s family movies as a form of escapism and would rather not have to be reminded of the injustices of the world.

Some notable moments

In order for this film to be received well, there had to be major differences with the same underlying theme from the original. This user thinks they succeeded.

Subpar at best

One user didn’t think the movie was that great. But they did enjoy Union and Braff’s performances.

Takeaways from the movie

This Twitter user used quotation marks to reference things they felt were a paradox explored. Some themes however were better appreciated.

Loving the inclusivity

Including a character with disabilities stood out for this Twitter user. They can relate due to having their own disability.

Unexpected enjoyment

One user says the film exceeded their expectations. They appreciated the subject matter explored that many family movies avoid.